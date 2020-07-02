Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-reliant India needs a holistic and integrated approach - Ashtasiddhi

There are many people and organisations which are engaged in pursuing the dream of our Prime Minister Modi, of a Self-Reliant Bharat. Many brainstorming sessions are being conducted on many platforms across the nation to discuss various ways and means of achieving this goal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:33 IST
Self-reliant India needs a holistic and integrated approach - Ashtasiddhi
Ashtasiddhi by Dr Meenaa. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Digpu): There are many people and organisations which are engaged in pursuing the dream of our Prime Minister Modi, of a Self-Reliant Bharat. Many brainstorming sessions are being conducted on many platforms across the nation to discuss various ways and means of achieving this goal. One such organisation is Siddhi, Powered By Humanity. This organisation is founded by Spiritual guide, philosopher and expert Dr Meenaa Mahaajjan. Her vision and foresight have already given the nation the concept of COVID Knights, a warrior who selflessly and relentlessly works towards helping his fellow citizens and considers his duty and dharma to serve the country.

She has been on the ground for three months during the pandemic despite all odds and challenges showcasing a true example of a leader who leads by example. She has now come up with a unique program for rebuilding India, which she refers to as - 'Ashthasiddhi'- eight fold approach to a healthy and progressive nation. Ashthasiddhi is a holistic and integrated program that an individual, society, organisation or country can use to be more adaptable, inclusive and coexist in harmony with each other. She has been working on eight different aspects of human life and will impart this knowledge to rekindle the traits of these aspects in every individual.

Dr Meenaa explains how the different aspects of Ashthasiddhi are entwined with the idea of a new and self-reliant India. India as a nation can progress in leaps and bounds if we have faith in our youth. To make a new, stronger and better India, one would need Ashthasiddhi. Thus, if it is important to think upon the ideas of self-reliance, it is more important for someone to work on the ground so that we can take the roots of every human deeper, and from where there is growth without harming anything in the ecosystem. Ashthasiddhi, promises to teach every individual the 'purpose to be born human and discover their true inner nature' to lead and uplift the masses.

India is fortunate to have leaders who have been effective and displayed an empowering vision. Only if a leader is healthy in all aspects can he think clearly and craft a strategy. As Vivekananda said, "Give me a 100 nachiketas (youth) and I will transform India into the number one nation of the world", such was his belief. Drawing her inspiration from such thoughts, Dr Meenaa feels that our youth needs to have an enquiring but balanced mind, only then can they serve the society. Encouraging and engaging the youth to know about the wisdom of ancient philosophy and traditions will open their minds and hearts.

Asthasiddhi will empower the youth to follow a healthy lifestyle and reject whatever makes them weak physically, emotionally and spiritually. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learnt a few lessons which primarily are about effective governance systems and sustainability. We need to make a fresh road map. The priority has to be given to education which is not just degrees but a belief system like Ashtasiddhi that helps to unleash the power within and helps dissolve all the differences that waste time and energy. We need to educate India, if rural children can't come to take education, education must reach them. The woman of our country must be educated enough to handle their own problems and not be dependent on anyone.

India is sacred to Dr Meenaa and she believes that our future can be more glorious if we raise the consciousness of our youth and handhold them on a path that leads to love, selflessness and courage. We must remember that with self-reliance must come self-confidence and self-love. Ashtasiddhi is designed to work in all essential areas of one's life that will help in a healthy body, balanced mind and an evolved soul. Dr Meenaa truly believes that we have broken the glass ceiling and there is no looking back now. India is making its way to being a world leader!

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009

The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed exports to their lowest level since 2009, strengthening expectations the economy will contract in the second quarter at its steepest pace since the Great Depression. The ...

PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite UK government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain. Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram ta...

Tesla 2Q deliveries rise over 1Q despite factory shutdown

Tesla says it delivered more electric vehicles worldwide in the second quarter than it did in the first. The increase came even though coronavirus restrictions forced it to shut down its only US factory for much of the period. The company...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 2

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020