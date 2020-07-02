Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affle to acquire 8 pc stake in Indus OS for Rs 21 cr

"We derive significant synergies with the Indus App Bazaar which, through its multi-lingual capabilities, deeply enhances our vernacular scale and the verticalisation strategy. "It strengthens Affle's position as the enabling platform for the indigenous apps ecosystem in India, ensuring a digitally inclusive growth for our customers," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:43 IST
Affle to acquire 8 pc stake in Indus OS for Rs 21 cr

Mobile advertising company Affle on Thursday said it will acquire 8 per cent stake in smartphone operating system firm Indus OS. "Affle (India) Ltd through its subsidiaries announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 8 per cent ownership in OSLabs Pte Ltd, Singapore, (Indus OS). Indus OS operates India's largest independent indigenous app store, with key investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation," Affle said in a statement.

According to a regulatory filing, Affle will pay USD 2.86 million or about Rs 21 crore to Indus OS for the stake. "We derive significant synergies with the Indus App Bazaar which, through its multi-lingual capabilities, deeply enhances our vernacular scale and the verticalisation strategy.

"It strengthens Affle's position as the enabling platform for the indigenous apps ecosystem in India, ensuring a digitally inclusive growth for our customers," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said. Indus OS has 'Indus App Bazaar', which comprises over four lakh apps accessible in English and 12 Indian languages -- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada.

"Indus OS platform with its indigenous app store capabilities, thousands of apps and powered by a robust app recommendation engine is deployed by Samsung and many Indian OEMs (original equipment makers). "This deal would strategically strengthen our market position and create a leading one-of-its-kind engagement model for the Indian users," Indus OS co-founder, Director and CEO Rakesh Deshmukh said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to avoid disclosing to a Democratic-led congressional panel grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report docu...

Liquidity is not a problem, says UCO Bank chief

City-based UCO Bank said on Thursday that the liquidity in the economy is not a problem and all announcements made by the RBI and the government to tide over the present COVID-19 crisis are being implemented by the lender. The bank has also...

Case against Mumbai hospital for `overcharging' COVID patient

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has registered an FIR against a super- specialty hospital in suburban Santacruz for allegedly over- charging a coronavirus patient. Officials of K-West ward filed a first information report against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020