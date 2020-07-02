Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASI monuments to be reopened from July 6; visitors to be capped, masks mandatory: Cul min

All ASI protected monuments will be reopened for the public from July 6 with entry only through e-tickets, a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory wearing of masks, the culture ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:57 IST
ASI monuments to be reopened from July 6; visitors to be capped, masks mandatory: Cul min

All ASI protected monuments will be reopened for the public from July 6 with entry only through e-tickets, a cap on the number of visitors and mandatory wearing of masks, the culture ministry said on Thursday. Earlier in June, the ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis. The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.

In a tweet, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said, "I have taken a decision along with the ministry of culture and the ASI to open all monuments from July 6." This, however, will be done with the compliance of the state and district administration. The culture ministry issued a set of protocols, saying only those monuments which are in non-containment zones will be reopened. Entry tickets shall be issued by e-mode and only e-payments will be acceptable at the monument parking and cafeteria. "There will be a cap on the number of visitors in select monuments... The visitors shall follow social distancing. The use of face cover/mask is mandatory. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal scanning provisions. Only asymptomatic persons are allowed. There shall be designated routes for entry & exit and movement within the monument," according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the ministry.

The visiting hours have been divided into two slots with visitors at most monuments being capped at 1000 per slot depending upon the footfall they receive, the SOP said. While the visitors at Taj Mahal in Agra have been capped at 2500 per slot, at Delhi’s Qutub Minar and Red Fort, a maximum of 1500 visitors will be allowed per slot. At the Agra Fort in Agra and Sun Temple in Bhubneshwar, visitors have been capped at 1200-1300 per slot. At the entrance of every monument /site, all visitors shall share their phone numbers with the person designated for the purpose by the ASI to help in contact tracing if and when required.

The ASI can restrict access to vulnerable and interior parts of any monument while visitors shall be asked to stick to the time limits inside the monument, as far as possible, the ministry said. No group photography and food or eatables shall be allowed inside the premises, it said.

"Cleaning and sanitisation of monuments and museums including toilet blocks, benches and frequently used surfaces shall be done at regular intervals,” it said. According to sources, the culture ministry will also open it museums from July 6.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to avoid disclosing to a Democratic-led congressional panel grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report docu...

Liquidity is not a problem, says UCO Bank chief

City-based UCO Bank said on Thursday that the liquidity in the economy is not a problem and all announcements made by the RBI and the government to tide over the present COVID-19 crisis are being implemented by the lender. The bank has also...

Case against Mumbai hospital for `overcharging' COVID patient

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has registered an FIR against a super- specialty hospital in suburban Santacruz for allegedly over- charging a coronavirus patient. Officials of K-West ward filed a first information report against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020