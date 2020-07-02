Left Menu
Bihar sees hike in revenue collection,vehicle sales in unlock-1:Sushil Modi

With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday.

Updated: 02-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:53 IST
With construction and other business activities picking up during unlock-1, the Bihar government witnessed a jump in revenue collection and vehicle sales in the month of June, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday. The states revenue collection hiked to Rs 2387.09 crore in just one month of unlock-1 vis-a-vis Rs 1785.33 crore mobilised in the two months of April and May, Modi said.

Modi, who also holds Finance portfolio, said the jump in revenues was due to increase in business activities, especially in the construction sector and sales of vehicles. The central government had announced unlock-1 from June 1 by allowing more economic activities.

Reeling out sales figure, he said a total of 96,302 vehicles were sold in the month of June alone against 4,562 in the preceding two months. Goods worth Rs 13,704 crore were brought to Bihar from outside via e-way bill in April and May during lockdown, while the sales volume stood at Rs 13,662 crore in June, Modi said, adding cement, iron, medicines, vehicles, clothes, electrical equipment etc were among the goods that were transported into Bihar from outside for sale.

Giving detail, Modi said collection from commercial taxes has increased to Rs 1217.20 crore in June against Rs 950.11 crore in April-May. Modi said the government raised Rs 334.48 crore from registration in June against the meager amount of Rs 64.68 crore in the two months before that.

Similarly, transport department contributed Rs 91 crore as tax in April-May which increased to Rs 195 crore in June, he said and added that mining generated Rs 89 crore revenue alone last month against Rs 113 crore in April-May. The state government has received Rs 22,227 crore from the Centre in last three months as its share in the central taxes, grant and compensation, the Dy CM said.

Giving breakup, he said the state received Rs 13,486 crore as its share in the central taxes, Rs 4437.28 crore for centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 2464.50 crore earmarked for disaster, urban and rural bodies as per the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission and Rs 1840.15 crore as part of GST compensation..

