World Bank approves $500m loan for sustainable beef production in Kazakhstan

“We are very happy to support Kazakhstan in developing its high-value export-oriented beef sector,” said Jean-Francois Marteau, World Bank’s Country Manager for Kazakhstan.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 08:26 IST
Over a period of five years, the program aims to achieve a 10 percent increase in the share of public expenditure for sustainable beef production and processing and a three-fold increase in the value of beef exports. Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $500 million loan for the Sustainable Livestock Development Program to support the development of environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and competitive beef production in Kazakhstan.

The program financing will support Kazakhstan's state Agro-Industrial Complex Development program in improving veterinary services and animal recording systems, scaling-up a farmer-centric service delivery model, and improving agro-environmental policies for the sector.

Over a period of five years, the program aims to achieve a 10 percent increase in the share of public expenditure for sustainable beef production and processing and a three-fold increase in the value of beef exports. In addition, around 20,000 small and medium farmers will be connected to export value chains.

"We are very happy to support Kazakhstan in developing its high-value export-oriented beef sector," said Jean-Francois Marteau, World Bank's Country Manager for Kazakhstan. "The country has a huge natural potential and favourable geographic position, which are conducive to export-oriented beef sector development. These can be utilized to benefit Kazakhstan's long-term economic development goals, namely, diversification of exports and improving rural livelihoods. The Program is particularly important in a COVID-19 environment which is affecting employment countrywide."

An export-oriented, high-value beef sector provides an opportunity for Kazakhstan to achieve its national development objectives, by mobilizing significant investments from domestic and foreign agribusiness firms and expansion of production by small and medium farmers.

A potentially competitive expanded resource base and geographical proximity to important consumer markets will also help attract private investment in meat processing, packaging, and logistics companies to Kazakhstan.

The program will promote green growth and sustainability policies aimed at promoting climate-smart practices for beef cattle production, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the overall agri-environmental outcomes of the government's beef sector support programs.

The five-year (2021-2025) implementation of the Sustainable Livestock Development Program for Results will be financed through a $500 million IBRD loan, which will be disbursed on the basis of Program-for-Results (PforR) - a financing instrument that links the disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of specific program results.

