Left Menu
Development News Edition

India banning Chinese apps effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at border: Expert

India's decision to ban Chinese apps seems to be an effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at the border and inhibit its ability to exert influence and access information inside the country, a well-known American expert on South Asia has said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:53 IST
India banning Chinese apps effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at border: Expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

India's decision to ban Chinese apps seems to be an effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at the border and inhibit its ability to exert influence and access information inside the country, a well-known American expert on South Asia has said. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order". The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

"I think the Indian government was looking for ways to respond to Chinese provocations at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and they settled on hitting China in the technology sector, where there were already mounting concerns about Chinese espionage and national security threats," Jeff Smith, South Asia Research Fellow at the prestigious Heritage Institute think-tank said. There are some reservations in the US that this could bleed into a broader economic nationalism that could be used to justify greater restrictions on trade and investment, or be wielded against US firms, he noted.

"But if this is a targeted measure toward China based on national security considerations, it would seem to be an effective way to impose costs on China for its actions at the border," Smith said. The move, he added, has already received an endorsement from US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

He highlighted the long-term benefits China derives from these firms like getting access to users' data in India. "In terms of impact, I think the debate has been excessively focused on the short-term implications for the Chinese firms' revenue, which are modest. But short-term revenue isn't the principal value China derives from these firms expanding their presence in India: they crave users, subscribers, and data," Smith said.

"This carries longer-term economic benefits, in terms of valuation, marketing, and research and development. But, more to the point, it creates a treasure trove of data on Indian citizens that, according to China's national security laws, can be accessed by Chinese security services upon request," he said in response to a question. "Over the long term, depriving China of this valuable commodity will inhibit its ability to exert influence and access information inside India. And Beijing has little recourse to respond since it's already effectively blocked many Indian IT firms from establishing a major presence inside China," Smith said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to policemen killed in Kanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to the eight policemen who were allegedly killed by criminals during an encounter in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged thei...

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The cour...

China names new head of national security office in Hong Kong

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.Zheng Yanxiong, 57, most re...

Australian Rules-COVID-19 spike chases AFL teams out of Victoria

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Melbourne has forced 10 Australian Football League AFL teams to move out of their home base in southern Victoria state as part of a revised schedule to preserve the integrity of the competition. The teams in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020