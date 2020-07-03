SP Robotic Works launches TechLadder for professionals; expands into corporate workforce upskilling

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): SP Robotic Works, India's leading AI-assisted learning platform for robotics and coding today announced the launch of their newest course offering, TechLadder for graduates and professionals to be best equipped for opportunities in the technology sector. The newly introduced courses are on Machine Learning (ML) and Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality (VR/AR).

The certification courses are designed for working professionals and young aspirants to gain practical knowledge in the most lucrative technology skill sets. Machine Learning has been at the core of SP Robotic Works for the last eight years with more than 100,000 benefitting from the program. TechLadder offers a complete booster for an individual to enter and sustain opportunities in Machine Learning & AI and the booming gaming industry with skill sets in VR/AR.

The AR/VR course, on the other hand, is authorized and certified by Unity Software, the global leaders in the segment. TechLadder courses are designed with a high focus on the practical understanding of concepts through direct experiments and implementations.

The learner will be certified upon submission of a practical project at the end of the course, thereby making them eligible for placement opportunities directly referred by SPRW to their partner companies like Sage IT. The courses under TechLadder will also be taught using AI-powered smart teachers, programmed to adapt to every individual student's learning needs. Moreover, there are industry experts available to the learner for one-to-one sessions, in case of any queries beyond the program.

"As I see today the trends impacting humanity are automation, data, and intelligence. Sage IT Inc being a leading service provider in the Cognitive Automation space by combining AI, ML, AR/VR is always on the lookout for talent and expertise in these segments. Platforms like SPRW TechLadder can be an ideal program to identify and nurture the next generation of great minds to serve the IT industry," said Aravind Kashyap, CEO of Sage IT on the occasion of the launch. "Practical knowledge fuels employability as well as entrepreneurship. While degrees are important to understand concepts and principles, with TechLadder we wish to create a huge boost to the employability potential of young aspirants along with giving an opportunity to early-stage professions to stay relevant with continuous upskilling and reskilling. With the certification from an industry leader of Robotics and Technology like SPRW, TechLadder will be a value-add to many aspirant careers," said Sneha Priya CEO and Co-founder and Pranavan S, CTO and Co-founder of SP Robotic Works on the new launch.

Established in 2012, SP Robotics is Co-founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan Santhanakrishnan, who are widely considered as pioneers in robotics application and education. The digital learning platform aims to democratize STEM learning by providing a holistic education for students in Robotics, Coding, IoT, AI, Drone, and AR/VR.

The franchising arm of the company, SP Robotics Maker Lab has 80 plus AI-powered smart class centres across 30 cities in India. With the proven methodology of imparting technical education more than 1 lakh plus learners, SPRW is gearing up to venture into corporate upskilling and certification through TechLadder. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)