PRECIOUS-Gold falls from three-week high on profit-booking, firm dollar

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:27 IST
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits after bullion rose more ‌than 2% in the previous session, while pressure from a stronger dollar also weighed on the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 1.2% to $5,167.28 per ounce by 0538 GMT, snapping a four-session winning streak and dropping from a more ‌than three-week high hit earlier in the day.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 0.7% at $5,187.40. "Obviously, ‌we had a meaningful rally (in gold) yesterday. We have a little bit of a digestion here, and I think it's noteworthy that we don't see the panic that we saw on Wall Street extend into the Asian market," said Ilya Spivak, head ⁠of global ​macro at Tastylive.

Asian stocks ⁠stabilised after a wobbly start as a fresh AI-linked selloff on Wall Street rattled investors, with sentiment also hurt by heightened anxiety ⁠over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy and geopolitical tensions. The dollar edged up, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders ​of other currencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from trade deals ⁠negotiated recently with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that if they did, he would hit ⁠them ​with much higher duties under different trade laws. Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was open to leaving interest rates on hold at the March meeting if the upcoming February jobs data ⁠indicated the labour market had "pivoted to a more solid footing" after a weak 2025.

Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point ⁠rate cuts this year, according ⁠to CME's FedWatch Tool. Spot silver fell 0.9% to $87.39 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Spot platinum lost 0.5% to $2,142.35 per ounce, ‌while palladium gained 0.4% ‌to $1,750.98.

