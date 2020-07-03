SunSource Energy bags solar project in Lakshadweep

SunSource Energy has bagged 1.95 MW solar PV power plant project with 2.15 MWh battery energy storage station (BESS) project which would power four islands of Lakshadweep. Once commissioned, this will be the largest solar project in Lakshadweep and will power its 4 different islands, Agatti, Kavaratti, BangaRam, and Thinnakara, it said.

SunSource Energy has won 1.95 MW solar PV power plant project with 2.15 MWh Battery Energy Storage Station (BESS) in Lakshadweep through an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a company statement said. The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of these plants along with their asset management for 10 years.

Lakshadweep, due to its remote location in the Arabian Sea, doesn't have the national grid connectivity and relies on expensive diesel based power. Commissioning timeline for this project is twelve months from the date of signing the letter of award (LOA).

"Our island power projects at Lakshadweep for SECI are an instance of the direction in which the power sector is headed: away from fossil fuels, towards grid modernisation through energy storage and intelligent grids and mini grids," Adarsh Das, CEO and Co-Founder, SunSource Energy said..