Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept amends tax challan to include non-resident e-commerce suppliers for equalisation levy

The income tax department has brought in changes to the challan for paying the equalisation levy by expanding its scope to include non-resident e-commerce players supplying goods or services online. The income tax department has modifies challan ITNS 285 (relating to payment of equalisation levy) to enable payment of the first installment by non-resident e-commerce operators.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:06 IST
I-T dept amends tax challan to include non-resident e-commerce suppliers for equalisation levy

The income tax department has brought in changes to the challan for paying the equalisation levy by expanding its scope to include non-resident e-commerce players supplying goods or services online. Over two dozen non-resident tech companies would come under the purview of the equalisation levy which was introduced in Budget 2020-21 and has come into effect from April 1, 2020. Its first instalment is due on July 7. The 2 per cent tax would be levied on consideration received by such companies from e-commerce supply or services. The income tax department has modifies challan ITNS 285 (relating to payment of equalisation levy) to enable payment of the first installment by non-resident e-commerce operators. The amended challan now adds "e-commerce operator for e-commerce supply or services" under 'Type of Deductor'. The challan also seeks mandatory PAN of the deductor. Further, it provides for 'Outside India' option while seeking address details

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said along with this modification in the payment challan, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also cleared the clouds on requirement of PAN by making it a mandatory tab in the challan. "This has rather imposed a burdensome and challenging task for non-resident e-commerce players to apply for and obtain Permanent Account Number within one business day in the midst of curbs, lockdown and pandemic affected business life and also organize the mode of payment through an Indian bank account or debit card issued by an Indian bank," he said. Jhunjhunwala further said non-resident digital companies were waiting for a detailed FAQ to get clarity on abstruse issues surrounding the equalisation levy. "This rushed move could cause substantial challenges in discharging the nearing first payment liability of equalisation levy, in case interest and penalty for delayed payments are to be avoided," he added. Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said while there have been widespread demands for its deferral due to the pandemic, there are also several parts of the new provisions that require clarification. Under the new law, the first instalment is due on July 7 for the equalisation levy charged on supplies in the first quarter of the financial year ending June 30. "The modification of the challan is to facilitate this payment. Earlier this challan only allowed payment for the 6 per cent equalization levy applicable on advertising services that was imposed by Finance Act 2016. Detailed FAQ's and procedural rules are yet to be specified for the new levy," Sidhwa added. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Amit Singhania said, "The changes in payment challan will now enable the payment of equalisation levy by foreign companies. However, the industry was expecting its deferral considering the lack of clarification on few issues." PTI JD ABMABM

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CM lays foundation for one more govt medical college, TN to

The foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college in Kallakurichi district was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami through a virtual link from the Secretariat here on Saturday. The medical college, to com...

COVID-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, was supposed to fly to Thiruva...

Guj: Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 36 lakh in Kutch

The Coast Guard recovered 24packets of charas worth Rs 36 lakh from an island off theKutch coast in Gujarat, an official said on SaturdayThe 24 packets were recovered on Friday while theforce was on patrol at Kadiyari beyt island near Jakha...

Cricket-Bess named in England squad for first Windies test, Moeen left out

Spinner Dom Bess was named in Englands 13-man squad for the first test against West Indies and there was no place for Moeen Ali among nine reserves, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Saturday. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020