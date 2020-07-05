Electrification work at world's 'largest' COVID care centre completed in record time: Discom

To ensure seamless power supply to the world's "largest" COVID-19 care centre here in a "record time", more than 100 workers and officials of discom BRPL worked round the clock to lay 22-km-long cable underground and install 24 transformers for a load of 23 MW, its spokesperson said on Sunday. The 10,000-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in south Delhi was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

"The (electrification) task was completed in a record time of nearly 15 days with over 100 discom officials and workers toiling round the clock under the direct supervision of the company' senior leadership team and in close coordination with government agencies," said the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited(BRPL) spokesperson. The transmission chain involved laying 22-km-long cable underground and installing 24 transformers for a load of 23 MW, he said.

Initially, BRPL had been entrusted with providing an electricity supply load of 18 MW, but the power load was subsequently increased to 23 MW looking at the requirements, he said. In order to ensure safety of the premises, most of the transformers set up there are dry-type, which don't have requirement of oil and are maintenance free. Also, to keep the electricity infrastructure free from waterlogging during the monsoon, four water-pumps have been installed, said the spokesperson.

The power lines at the facility conform to the best international standards and will be remotely controlled from the Supervisory Control and Data Access (SCADA) centre in Kalkaji. The distribution infrastructure will also be scanned using hot-spot technology and load balancing to prevent faults, he said. A quick response team (QRT) with senior engineers has been stationed at the premises 24X7 to take care of any contingency, he added.

The care centre, set up on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas compound in Chhatarpur, will treat mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. Authorities say it is the largest of its kind in the world.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre..