Aksh Optifibre ind director alleges fund embezzlement by promoters; firm denies charge

An independent director on the board of Aksh Optifibre has alleged Rs 1,000 crore fraud by the company promoters through shell companies set-up abroad, but the firm refuted the charge. Independent Director Arvind Gupta in a letter to board members of the company on June 26 alleged that the audited annual accounts of Aksh Optifibre Limited and its 100 per cent subsidiaries remain "fudged and fabricated".

Gupta in his letter has alleged that the promoters of the company have not disclosed the host of related party transactions as mandated under Indian Companies Act. "I am deeply concerned to learn that the promoters have been having commercial and financial transactions with a host of undisclosed related party entities established abroad having direct conflict of interest with the interest of the shareholders of the public listed company," Gupta said in the letter.

Gupta told PTI that whilst Rs 600 crore fraud is a conservative estimate the actual siphoning of fraud may well exceed over Rs 1,000 crore. "Hence, I have demanded an Independent Comprehensive Forensic Audit to examine all related party transactions over the past ten years to force the Promoters to disgorge the money back to the Company and surrender to justice," Gupta said.

Aksh Optifibre said in a regulatory filing on Sunday that all complaint letters received from "shareholder", and stakeholders relationship committee had taken cognisance of the allegations made by the shareholder. The company said that on the direction of stakeholders Relationship Committee an Independent External Auditor was appointed to check the records and provide its report on the allegations of the related party.

"Stakeholders Relationship Committee consisting of four independent directors on the board of the company adopted the report of Independent External Auditor and concluded that none of the alleged purported related company (total 13) is related to company and/or its directors and its earlier/ current directors/ KMPs are in compliance of law and allegations of related party are baseless," Aksh Optifibre filing said. Gupta has alleged that Aksh Optifibre chairman and managing director Kailash S Choudhuri got himself appointed as managing director of AOL's UAE based subsidiary, AOL FZE.

The UAE based unit has never made any profit and the parent company has been advancing funds as business loans and advances, Gupta alleged. "The subsidiary which has made negative contributions to the parent holding AOL has rewarded Dr Kailash S Choudhuri over AED 250.11 lakh as tax free salary during the period 2011-20 with no accountability," the letter said.

According to the documents collected by Gupta, Choudhuri remuneration from AOL (Aksh Optifibre Limited) FZE includes an incentive of 1 per cent commission on quarterly sales. Gupta alleged that AOL FZE invested Rs 125 crore in Africa based telecom company Africa One which has been allegedly incorporated by Choudhuri.

According to the details shared by Gupta, Choudhuri incorporated Stockard Overseas Limited and Hazeleigh Management Limited - the two shell companies in the British Virgin Island through Trident Trust Limited, Tortola providing proxy ownership services allegedly by masking ownership of Choudhuri and another promoter of AOL, Popatlal F Sundesha. "Jointly through the Stockard Overseas and Hazeleigh Management Dr Kailash S Choudhuri incorporated Africa-One Telecom Limited and Electrum Telecom JLT, Dubai followed by a host of associate entities in overseas jurisdiction under the Electrum Telecom Group," the letter said. It also alleged that Electrum Telecom DMCC, Dubai has been the epicentre of financial wrongdoing. "The Electrum Telecom DMCC Group of RTP companies acts as the central procurement agency for the Aksh Optifibre Group both for India and overseas subsidiaries. The Electrum has been charging inflated prices of raw material, product and services to the holding companies," the letter said.

Gupta has alleged that Sundesha has earned millions of US dollars as payment of salary and dividend from the balance sheets of the Electrum Telecom DMCC into his private accounts for transfers ostensibly through hawala transactions bluffing the Indian tax and Revenue authorities. AOL in its filing said that the company had to pay commission to Gupta for release of payments from BSNL but no payment came till the expiry of contract with him on May 31, 2019. "Committee members noticed that the first complaint letter from Mr Gupta about related parties was received on June 4, 2019. Committee members also noticed that Mr Gupta had purchased 10,000 shares of the company during the third week of June 2019," AOL said.

AOL filing also alleged insider trading against Gupta. Responding to the allegations Gupta said: "I stand by every word of well documented evidence. Promoters BVI incorporated RTPs in contravention of the disclosure norms of Companies Act. The purported Auditors report absolving Promoters of RTP dealings is all humbug and eyewash let the Sebi, MCA, SFIO, CBI investigate and give the promoters a clean chit"..