PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

Headlines

- KKR-backed Mediawan to buy Germany's Leonine - UK to launch shock operation to detain asylum seekers

- UK's Conservative party rebels aim to oust Sunak if party suffers big losses in local elections - French state seeks to acquire Atos' strategic activities

Overview - Mediawan, the KKR-backed French television and film production group behind Call my Agent, has agreed to acquire a German rival Leonine at about 500 million euros ($535.15 million), in a sign of how sector consolidation is accelerating to feed the appetite of streaming video platforms.

- The British Home Office will launch a UK-wide operation on Monday to detain asylum seekers in preparation to remove them to Rwanda. - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face a challenge to his leadership if the Conservatives suffer heavy losses and lose high-profile mayors in Thursday's local elections, rightwing Conservative rebels have claimed.

- The French government sent a letter of intent to Atos over the weekend, with the aim of acquiring all of its activities that the state deems strategic, as the IT consulting firm strives to restructure its debt. ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

