Low-cost airline HK Express resuming flights in August

Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Monday it will gradually resume flights on August 2 as Asian governments ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Cathay's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90 per cent of its flights.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Monday it will gradually resume flights on August 2 as Asian governments ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions. HK Express suspended all flights in March as governments tightened border controls.

The carrier, which normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia, gave no details of its planned schedule. Cathay's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90 percent of its flights. The airline has staff to take unpaid leave.

Airlines in Hong Kong already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to political protests last year.

