Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 related uncertainties may continue in current fiscal- Dr Reddy s

The stockpiling of OTC products is expected to continue in the short-term, and result in demand surges for those drugs. Other than the race for COVID-19 vaccines, one might see some de-prioritisation on R&D and the pandemic will seriously affect medical tourism via travel restrictions which in turn, will reduce the consumption of pharmaceutical products across hospitals and selected pharma outlets, the executives said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:56 IST
COVID-19 related uncertainties may continue in current fiscal- Dr Reddy s
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Though there was no major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the last fiscal, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has said the company may face some uncertainties in the current financial year. Top officials of the city-based drug maker in the latest annual report said the dependence on China for the supply of intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) will change in future as global pharma companies will want to reduce their dependence on that country and there ought to be more backward integration as firms attempt to establish themselves as end-to-end manufacturers.

"Overall, however, there was no major impact of the pandemic on either in Q4 FY2020 or the full year FY2020. Equally, there is no denying that we may face many COVID-19 related uncertainties in FY2021. Let us touch upon a few..., K Satish Reddy, chairman, and GV Prasad, co-chairman and MD, said in their letter to shareholders.

They said if the pandemic continues for another six to eight months as it is expected to, there would be increasing delays in the treatment of other diseases as hospitals and nursing homes all over the world have already begun to push back admission of non-COVID-19 patients. "Delays in treating these patients could lead to worsening health conditions, as well as reduced demand for many pharmaceutical products," they said.

However, on the flip side, there can be an increased demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and the theCOVID-19 outbreak has seen a significant upsurge in buying of OTC medicines, especially relating to immunity enhancement, vitamins, analgesics and flu, and anti-infective medication, they opined. The stockpiling of OTC products is expected to continue in the short-term, and result in demand surges for those drugs.

Other than the race for COVID-19 vaccines, one might see some de-prioritization on R&D and the pandemic will seriously affect medical tourism via travel restrictions which in turn, will reduce the consumption of pharmaceutical products across hospitals and selected pharma outlets, the executives said. "Despite these significant uncertainties, we believe that successful execution of our strategy mentioned earlier - involving leadership in chosen spaces, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, and patient-centric product innovation - will create the necessary levers to deal with this uncertain business environment," the duo said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...

Iran's hardline lawmakers move to summon Rouhani - Tasnim

Irans hardline lawmakers plan to summon the president for questioning, a move that could ultimately lead to impeachment, media reported on Monday, amid growing discontent over the governments economic policies. Iranians daily struggle to ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020