Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlas Petroleum resumes workover activities on OML 109 in Nigeria

OML 109 comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and un-risked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:56 IST
Atlas Petroleum resumes workover activities on OML 109 in Nigeria
Atlas Petroleum International and Oranto Petroleum represent one of Africa’s largest Nigerian and privately-held exploration and production group. Image Credit: Flicker

Over the weekend, Atlas Petroleum International has resumed workover activities and well interventions on OML 109 in Nigeria in order to enhance production from the Ejulebe marginal field. Awarded to Atlas Petroleum International in 1991, the block entered into production through the development of the Ejubele discovery in September 1998.

OML 109 comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and un-risked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its low-cost operating environment in shallow water and proximity to existing oil and gas infrastructure such as the Escravos Terminal makes it one of the most attractive assets in the Niger Delta, with significant untapped and under-explored hydrocarbons potential.

"The renewed development of OML109 will bring a boost to local content development in Nigeria, and support the industry's recovery following the Covid-19 crisis. As Nigeria multiplies efforts to build domestic capacity and develop the Nigerian content, we intend to live up to expectations as one of the country's major indigenous player", declared Prince Arthur Eze, Executive Chairman of Atlas Oranto. "We expect the ongoing wells interventions on OML 109 to deliver quick wins on the recovery and enhancement of production from the field, and express our thanks to the Department of Petroleum Resources for facilitating all permits," he concluded.

Atlas Petroleum International and Oranto Petroleum represent one of Africa's largest Nigerian and privately-held exploration and production group. The companies currently have an extensive footprint across the African continent, holding 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient critical after attempting suicide at Delhi's AIIMS

A COVID-19 patient allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre on Monday, Delhi Police said. The patient has been admitted in ICU and as per the doctors the condition of the patient is critical, DCP So...

South Africa begins second phase of reopening of schools

Thousands of South African students are returning to school Monday after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Students in grades 6 and 11 are starting classes Monday, as the second s...

Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...

Maharashtra government to allow hotels outside containment zones to operate at 33 per cent of capacity from July 8: Order.

Maharashtra government to allow hotels outside containment zones to operate at 33 per cent of capacity from July 8 Order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020