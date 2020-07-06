Left Menu
Development News Edition

Konnect offers broadband internet services to isolation centres in Sokoto

With this offer, Konnect joins the fight of several African governments to combat Covid-19 by allowing access to care for the greatest number of people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sokoto | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:39 IST
Konnect offers broadband internet services to isolation centres in Sokoto
Konnect will see its in-orbit resources increase tenfold with the entry into service of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the coming months. Image Credit: storyblocks

Konnect, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) (Eutelsat.com), pursues its ambition to connect the entire African continent to very high-speed Internet, and more particularly in this context of the current health crisis. Konnect has recently proposed to offer broadband internet connection to isolation centres to fight against Covid-19 in Sokoto, a north-western state in Nigeria, where it will enable the real-time connection of centres, leading to effective coordination of medical services and improved the care offer thanks to telemedicine.

With this offer, Konnect joins the fight of several African governments to combat Covid-19 by allowing access to care for the greatest number of people. Each isolation centre will benefit from free broadband connectivity. This deployment is made possible through the partnership with Coollink, a foremost ISP in Nigeria.

Commenting on the agreement, Jean-Claude Tshipama, CEO of Konnect Africa, said: "This operation demonstrates our ability to meet as quickly as possible the connectivity needs of institutional and commercial structures, even in complex times like these. We want Sokoto State to benefit from our expertise and the quality of our broadband services by providing FREE connectivity to all isolation centres."

Shahin Nouri, CEO of Coollink, added: "Helping the Sokoto State Government to provide free satellite internet services to isolation centres is very important to us. It shows our engagement to deliver high-speed Internet anywhere in Nigeria and to help communities in crisis. Eutelsat Konnect has been a very important partner for us, and with such initiatives, is showing its commitment to the Nigerian market."

Sokoto State Government Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname said: "Konnect has shown great concern towards the good people of Sokoto state by providing internet connectivity to three Covid-19 Isolation centres in the state. This gesture will go a long way in facilitating the management of Covid-19 patients in the state."

Konnect, in partnership with Coollink, has been operating in Nigeria since 2017, with the ambition of offering broadband connectivity to all segments of the population, in particular those located in unserved or underserved areas.

Konnect offers an affordable and flexible solution, available everywhere. Konnect will see its in-orbit resources increase tenfold with the entry into service of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the coming months. With a total capacity of 75 Gbps, EUTELSAT KONNECT will be able to provide very high-speed Internet of up to 100 Mbps, guaranteeing full coverage of Nigeria and 40 other African countries.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

In telephonic talks, NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh

A day before Chinese military began pulling back from Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of troops, holding that a complete disengagement at the earliest ...

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech's Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said.

After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotechs Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said. . This would be the first company...

China rebukes UK for its "gross interference" over Hong Kong

Chinas ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and making irresponsible remarks over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong that he said could damage future Chinese investment. Britain has ...

Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 191

Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the states count of positive cases to 191, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 58 active cases and 133 cureddischarge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020