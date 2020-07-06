Estate Agency Affairs Board closes offices in Sandton, Joburg

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) has closed its offices in Sandton, Johannesburg after receiving information that an employee of one of its host tenants came into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala said the board was notified of the matter on Friday around lunchtime, and immediately advised all staff to vacate the building.

"An employee from the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) - which is housed in the EAAB office block – notified CSOS management that a relative had received her COVID-19 positive test results.

"It is unfortunate that we have to close offices two days after re-opening our doors to the public. However, the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and public is a priority," Mohlala said.

EAAB compliance officer Oscar Mangole said the closure was a precautionary measure and that both EAAB office blocks will be sanitised before reopening on Monday, 13 July 2020.

Mohlala has again encouraged all employees to practice good hygiene habits, including washing hands properly and keeping a distance from people who are sneezing and coughing.

She assured stakeholders of continued service delivery and said EAAB staff would be operating remotely during the temporary closure.

Mohlala also encouraged stakeholders to continue using electronic means to contact the EAAB on the following email addresses:

All Fidelity Fund Certificates queries ffc.complaints@eaab.org.za

Continuing Professional Development (CPD): nomlindi.gxasheka@eaab.org.za

All Disciplinary Hearings and formal inquiries: deli.nkambule@eaab.org.za

Customer Services/ All Queries: thokozani.khumalo@eaab.org.za

Registrations FFC related: LeboM@eaab.org.za

Previously Disadvantaged Individuals (PDI) resolution: pdiapplications@eaab.org.za

Enterprise Development Programme (Incubation Programme):invitesmme@eaab.org.za

One Learner One Estate Agent (Intern Programme): mandisa.shirries@eaab.org.za

Employees can contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) toll-free hotline on 0800 029 999 for more information on COVID-19.

For further COVID-19 related enquires contact: COVID-19 Compliance Officer, Oscar Mangole at oscar.mangole@eaab.org.za. –

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)