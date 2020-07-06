Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: PNB chief hopeful of RBI allowing one-off loan restructuring by Oct

The Reserve Bank in its 583rd board meeting on June 26 discussed current macroeconomic situation and evolving challenges being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the RBI decided to extend the benefit of one-time restructuring without an asset classification downgrade to standard accounts of GST-registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that were in default as on January 1, 2020, in line with the Budget announcement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:17 IST
COVID-19: PNB chief hopeful of RBI allowing one-off loan restructuring by Oct

Punjab National Bank Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on Monday expressed hope that the Reserve Bank will unveil by October its loan restructuring mechanism for some sectors severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rao also said that the normalcy is still too far which is making it difficult to assess the situation of companies in terms of cash-flows. "We have requested RBI to permit restructuring. Bankers together have requested, through Indian Banks' Association (IBA), to RBI that you need to look at a one-time restructuring in all these accounts so that bankers will undertake the restructuring properly by analysing the cash flow. However, the account should not become NPA," he said during a webinar organised by CII.

Citing an example of the US Federal Reserve, Rao said, the Fed has decided to directly lend corporates with two years' installment moratorium and one-year interest moratorium, besides offering longer durations for repayment. It, he stressed, indicates normalcy restoration by some of the industries is going to take longer. As per norms, Rao said, an account is treated as an NPA (non-performing asset) if it is restructured and provisions have to me made accordingly.

Therefore, banks through IBA have requested the RBI for forbearance with regard to restructuring norms. "I believe in the recent board meeting they (RBI) have discussed. However, things may come out after some time. We can wait and see because as on today still we are unable to assess the cash flow of any unit because they have not come to normalcy.

"So probably in the month of September and October you will have a better visibility in understanding about the cash flow, by which time, I am expecting that some decision in this regard could come from RBI," he said. The Reserve Bank in its 583rd board meeting on June 26 discussed current macroeconomic situation and evolving challenges being posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the RBI decided to extend the benefit of one-time restructuring without an asset classification downgrade to standard accounts of GST-registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that were in default as on January 1, 2020, in line with the Budget announcement. "More than five lakh MSMEs have benefitted from restructuring of debt permitted by the RBI in the last year. The restructuring window was to end on March 31, 2020. The government has asked the RBI to consider extending this window till March 31, 2021," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Budget Speech.

Last month, the finance minister said the government is in talks with the RBI for a one-time restructuring of loans to help stressed companies. In 2008 also, when the world was hit by the global financial crisis, the RBI had announced a one-time loan restructuring for several sectors to help them tide over the economic woes.

However, the benefit was misused by many corporate borrowers and banks, compelling the regulator to tighten the rules in 2015. The RBI also initiated asset quality review in December 2015 to put an end to the concept of evergreening of accounts to keep them standard and avoid provisioning.

Subsequently, one-day default norm was introduced and resolution of default cases are now dealt as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

PAHAL project helps increase Dungarpur district farmers' income level: DS group

About 100 farmers in Rajasthans Dungarpur district, who were trained for WADI development under PAHAL initiative of DS group, have enhanced their agricultural produce in the last one year, the group said on Monday. The farmers of Surata ...

K'taka plans to give frontline health workers risk allowance

Karnataka government is considering providing risk allowance to frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. He said the government was also considering awarding five ma...

Six of CPI(ML) Janashakti group held in Telangana, arms seized

Six members of CPI ML Janashakti Ramachandran Party group were on Monday arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district on the charge of possession of weapons and extortion, police said. On reliable information, a police team caught them with the ar...

Saudi, Russian suspects on UK's new global sanctions list

A new UK-only post-Brexit global sanctions list released on Monday includes 20 suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi and 25 Russian nationals among 49 people designated for action such as travel bans and asset freezes. UK For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020