Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power completes sale transaction of ships for $212.76 million

Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd (TERPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the completion of a sale of its three ships to German Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co KG for 212.76 million dollars.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:01 IST
Tata Power completes sale transaction of ships for $212.76 million
The sale includes existing long-term contracts associated with the ships.. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore-based Trust Energy Resources Pte Ltd (TERPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tata Power, on Tuesday announced the completion of a sale of its three ships to German Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co KG for 212.76 million dollars. The ships are MV Trust Agility, MV Trust Integrity and MV Trust Amity.

TERPL will now cater to shipping requirements of the company's imported coal-based CGPL plant at Mundra under an asset light model which will help unlock significant value and returns for the shareholders. The sale proceeds will be used towards reducing the debt as well as to fund future growth plans. "The sale of our shipping assets announced today is in line with our long-term plans to reduce debt and raise funds to invest in our future growth plans, including expanding our presence in the renewable energy business," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

The sale includes existing long-term contracts associated with the ships with Oldendorff Carriers which is one of the largest dry-bulk shipping companies in the world. Each year, it carries about 320 million tonnes of bulk and unitised cargo around the world and performs 14,000 port calls in 125 countries. On average, Oldendorff operates 700 chartered and owned ships at any one time.

This is the second asset sale by Tata Power in recent months after the divestment in Cennergi in South Africa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...

Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in Bullet Train, the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director. Leitch has directed action-thriller films including Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw.Accordi...

Shares of Bajaj Finance jump 3.9 pc after June quarter performance

The shares of Bajaj Finance jumped by 3.9 per cent in the afternoon on Tuesday, a day after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1 FY21 and to further strengthen its balance sheet. In a brief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020