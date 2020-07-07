Left Menu
Piaggio Vehicles launches online sales facility for commercial vehicles

Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday launched online sales facility for its commercial vehicles to enable customers to book vehicle online by paying an initial amount of Rs 1,000, check ex-showroom and on-road prices for their cities and apply for loan, among others The new sales initiative, which the company claims is first-of-its-kind in the CV sales space, comes nearly a month after Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) rolled out a digital platform for its Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:53 IST
Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday launched online sales facility for its commercial vehicles to enable customers to book vehicle online by paying an initial amount of Rs 1,000, check ex-showroom and on-road prices for their cities and apply for loan, among others

The new sales initiative, which the company claims is first-of-its-kind in the CV sales space, comes nearly a month after Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) rolled out a digital platform for its Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters. PVPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piaggio Group of Italy and has presence in small commercial vehicles and premium scooter segments in India

Piaggio had already launched the e-commerce website for its two-wheeler range of products last month and now a new e-commerce platform is being launched for its three-wheeler brand Ape', keeping in mind the requirement of CV customers, the company said in a release. This new e-commerce platform integrates all Piaggio commercial vehicle dealerships across India for local connect and a standardised delivery experience, it said.  "The launch of this unique platform in the commercial vehicle space will enable our customers to book their selected model from the comfort of their homes without visiting the showroom. We feel that this one-of-its-kind offering in the Indian CV space will benefit our customers in many ways," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles. The company is constantly innovating with its products and processes to address the needs of changing times, and has planned many more initiatives in the near future for its customers, Graffi added. Under the facility, customers can get the ex-showroom and on-road price for their city, calculate their EMI, apply for a loan from their preferred financier and book online by paying Rs 1, 000, it said adding booking amount payments can be done securely through various options like pay wallets, net-banking, credit or debit card as per the customer choice.

