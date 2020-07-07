Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks sanctions about Rs 1.14 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:46 IST
Banks sanctions about Rs 1.14 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The finance ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,14,502 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSME sector reeling under the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, disbursements against this stood at Rs 56,091.18 lakh crore till July 4 under the 100 per cent ECLGS for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May. The latest numbers on ECLGS, as released by the finance ministry, comprise disbursements by all 12 public sector banks (PSBs), 20 private sector banks and 10 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"As of 4 July 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by #PSBs and private banks stands at Rs 1,14,502.58 crore, of which Rs 56,091.18 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister said in a tweet. Under the ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by PSBs increased to Rs 65,863.63 crore, of which Rs 35,575.48 crore has been disbursed as of July 4, she said.

At the same time, private sector banks have sanctioned Rs 48,638.96 crore and disbursed Rs 20,515.70 crore. "Compared to 1 July 2020, there is an increase of Rs 4,158.51 crore in the cumulative amount of loans sanctioned and an increase of Rs 3,835.65 crore in the cumulative amount of loans disbursed, by both #PSBs and private sector banks combined as on 4 July 2020," Sitharaman said.

Market leader SBI has sanctioned Rs 20,628 crore of loans and disbursed Rs 13,405 crore. It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has sanctioned Rs 8,689 crore. However, its disbursements stood at Rs 2,595 crore as of July 4. The business units of Maharashtra have got the highest cumulative sanction of Rs 6,856 crore from banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 3,605 crore as of July 4.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu, with sanction of Rs 6,616 crore loans and disbursements of Rs 3,871 crore. On May 21, the Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility. For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier. All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, i.e., regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore are eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two police stations shut down due to members testing positive

Two more police stations have been shut down due to members of the South African Police Service SAPS testing positive for COVID-19.All communities serviced by Brooklyn and Vereeniging SAPS are advised that the police stations have been temp...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...

Banks sanctions about Rs 1.14 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,14,502 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for MSME sector reeling under the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pa...

Museum: 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag to stay

A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the Dukes of Hazzard television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle. Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020