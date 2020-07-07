Left Menu
African Energy Chamber launches jobs portal for trained African workforce

The platform will assist local and international companies in attracting local talent across 30 different skills set in the oil & gas, power and renewable energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:21 IST
African Energy Chamber launches jobs portal for trained African workforce
The jobs portal will be operated and maintained by the African Energy Chamber in order to avoid all fraud and guarantee the credibility of the offers available. Image Credit: Flicker

In order to maximize the saving of local jobs and assist in the recovery of African energy markets after the Covid-19 crisis, the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) and its partners have launched a free-of-access jobs portal for trained and qualified African workforce. The collaborative platform is accessible at EnergyChamber.org/jobs and relays the latest jobs opportunities for Africans across the continent's energy markets.

The platform will assist local and international companies in attracting local talent across 30 different skills set in the oil & gas, power and renewable energy sectors. All energy companies operating in Africa are able to post their job offers for free, and these will be relayed on the platform and via the Chamber's communications channels after approval by the Chamber's admin and team. The jobs portal will be operated and maintained by the African Energy Chamber in order to avoid all fraud and guarantee the credibility of the offers available.

"Local content has always been the number one priority of the African Energy Chamber when advocating for an energy industry that works for Africans and builds truly sustainable business models. With this new platform, we are getting rid of a lot of entry barriers set on the job market by expensive recruitment agencies. This initiative of the Chamber is non-lucrative and we encourage all African and international companies to work with us on boosting local jobs created to support the recovery of our industry and build true sustainability," declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber is encouraging all companies in search of African talent across the energy industry to submit their job offers directly online via the platform.

(With Inputs from APO)

