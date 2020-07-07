Godrej Security Solutions ventures into health security segment

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) on Tuesday announced its venture into the health security segment by introducing UV Case that will use light disinfection technology to sanitise daily objects and equipment brought from outside. Godrej Security Solutions estimates the total addressable health security and safety market for FY 2021 in the country to be around Rs 200 crore, the Godrej group firm said in a statement. "We seek to capture at least 20 per cent share of the addressable market," said Godrej Security Solutions Vice President Mehernosh Pithawalla. The newly launched UV Case from Godrej Security Solutions uses the UV-C light disinfection technology, which reduces the transmission of the virus and germs, it said.

The product can be used for sanitising daily objects, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with several people. "Today, health security has become a priority for everyone. There is an increased need for a product post-COVID-19 that would sanitise anything that has been brought home from external environments," he said.

The Godrej UV Case disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily from mobiles, masks, newspaper, clothes, accessories, books, bags and many other innumerable articles..