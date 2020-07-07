Left Menu
Centre releases guidelines for evaluation of nano-based agri-input, food products in India

These guidelines would help policy makers and regulators to frame effective provisions for future novel nano-based products in the agri-input and food sectors of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:56 IST
The Centre on Tuesday released guidelines for evaluation of nano-based agri-input and food products in the country, a statement said. The guidelines were released through video conferencing by Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The guidelines have been prepared jointly by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through concerted inter-ministerial efforts coordinated by the DBT. Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare; Arun Singhal, CEO, FSSAI; and senior officials and experts from the government, research institutes and universities attended the virtual event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vardhan said, "Nanobiotechnology has the potential to improve agricultural systems through increase in plant productivity and better crop protection for meeting the changing needs and requirements of providing food to the growing population". Vardhan said compared to bulk form of chemical inputs in crops, use of nano-nutrients can reduce nutrient run-off into ground and surface water and can thus reduce environmental pollution. Congratulating scientists, he said these guidelines are aimed at assisting in making policy decisions by providing information on the existing regulations for nano-based products in agriculture and food and also to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of the targeted products. "These guidelines would help policy makers and regulators to frame effective provisions for future novel nano-based products in the agri-input and food sectors of India. They will also encourage the Indian innovators and industries to develop and commercialise new nano-based formulations and products in these sectors,” Vardhan said.

Tomar highlighted that formulation of these guidelines is one of the most important steps for delineating quality, safety and efficacy assessment of the novel nano-formulations which can be commercialised. He said these guidelines are also intended to provide transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory pathways for nano-based agri-input and food products in India. The minister said, "This is an excellent initiative, which has brought on board all the departments and ministries dealing with nanotechnology and nano-based products." PTI PR MKJ

