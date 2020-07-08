Left Menu
Indian ambassador interacts with governors of Washington and Michigan states

"The discussion also covered the important contributions of Indian and Indian-American companies, professionals and community to the state of Washington." During the interaction with Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, they discussed the ways to enhance the mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, services and agriculture sectors. India and Michigan have a robust trade and investment relationship.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held virtual meetings with the governors of Washington and Michigan states as part of a drive to enhance trade and people-to-people ties. With Governor Jay Robert Inslee of Washington State, Sandhu discussed the potential for further cooperation in aerospace, IT, retail, healthcare & pharma, and agricultural sectors.

“Wide ranging discussion on the economic partnership btw Washington & India; significant contributions of Indian American community & Indian businesses; & collaborations in health and medicine,” Sandhu said in a tweet. The Indian Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday that they discussed the complementarities, which can lead to job creation and mutual growth. "The discussion also covered the important contributions of Indian and Indian-American companies, professionals and community to the state of Washington.” During the interaction with Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, they discussed the ways to enhance the mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, services and agriculture sectors.

India and Michigan have a robust trade and investment relationship. The total trade between India and Michigan stands at USD 2.49 billion in 2019. Many Indian companies in IT, automotive, design, engineering and construction, life sciences/pharma, manufacturing and energy sectors have invested in Michigan. “The strong people to people ties; especially Indian Americans; Indian businesses and vibrant student community are important links in this partnership,” Sandhu tweeted.

As per CII's 2020 report on Indian investment in the US, 23 Indian companies have invested around USD 453 million in Michigan, thereby creating 3,971 jobs. India is one of the few countries identified by the State of Michigan for business development and mutual investments. Michigan Economic Development Commission regularly conducts investment missions in India. Sandhu and Whitmer also noted the vibrant presence of Indian community in Michigan, including a large number of Indian students in Universities/Colleges, and their contribution in strengthening the partnership between India and the State of Michigan.

India and Washington State share a growing trade and investment relationship, which is reflected in the total trade between the two stood at USD 1.23 billion in 2019. Major Indian exports include textiles, metals, computer and electronics, fisheries. Major Indian imports from Washington are transportation equipment (including aerospace), agricultural products, computer and electronics and food and beverages.

As per CII's report on survey of Indian industry's footprint in the US, 14 Indian companies have invested around USD 143 million in Washington State, creating more than 4,167 jobs. Washington-based companies have also established a strong presence in India's defense, retail and food and beverages sectors..

