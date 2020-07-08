Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends NCLAT acting chairperson Justice B L Bhat’s tenure for 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:29 IST
Govt extends NCLAT acting chairperson Justice B L Bhat’s tenure for 3 months

The government has extended the tenure of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) acting chairperson Justice B L Bhat for the next three months. Justice Bhat's three-month tenure as "officiating Chairman" was scheduled to end on June 15. In a notification on July 6, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said: "In continuation of this ministry's notification dated March 12, 2020, the term of office of Justice B L B, Member (Judicial) as officiating Chairperson, NCLAT, is further extended for a period of three months with effect from June 15, 2020, or until a regular Chairperson is appointed or until further orders, whichever is the earliest." Justice Bhat was appointed as officiating Chairman of the appellate tribunal after its last Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya was superannuated on March 15, 2020.

Presently, NCLAT is closed and has suspended all court works, including the virtual hearing of cases and filing till July 10 due to sealing of its premises after finding one of its staff COVID-19 positive. Like other judicial/quasi-judicial bodies, the NCLAT was conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters through video conferencing during the lockdown.

Justice Bhat, a former Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had joined NCLAT as a judicial member on October 17, 2017. Prior to this he was a judicial member of the Armed Forces Tribunal and had presided over benches at Chandigarh, Shimla, Jaipur and Delhi.

NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As the World Health Organization acknowledged evidence emerging of the airborne spread of the coronavirus, a U.N. report warned that a rush by countries to buy personal protective equipment has created an opportunity for criminal groups, wh...

FACTBOX-What we know about UK finance minister Sunak's spending plans

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will spell out new measures to revitalize Britains economy and protect jobs from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic when he updates parliament on Wednesday. Heres what we know already about Sunaks announcement...

Elderly patient with COVID-19 symptoms jumps to death in Rajasthan

An elderly man admitted to a hospital here with symptoms of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from second floor of the medical institute on Wednesday, police said. He was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Science...

TN custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe, registers 2 FIRs

The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday. The CBI has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020