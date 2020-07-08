Hiring activities up 33 pc in June: Report

Left Menu
The report further said hiring in hospitality, retail and auto sectors has been the most impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and following nation-wide relaxations of lockdown norms, there has been an uptick in recruitment in these sectors. "However, with the Unlock 1.0 initiative undertaken by the government in June, we see a revival in recruitment activities in these sectors as well.

Hiring activities in June remained muted on a year-on-year basis, but registered an increase over the previous month amid nation-wide relaxations of coronavirus-induced lockdown norms, a report said on Wednesday. The Naukri JobSpeak Index for the month of June stood at 1,208, registering an improvement of 33 per cent compared to May when it was at 910. However, on year-on-year basis, the hiring activity was still down by 44 per cent.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com. The report further said hiring in hospitality, retail and auto sectors has been the most impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and following nation-wide relaxations of lockdown norms, there has been an uptick in recruitment in these sectors.

"However, with the Unlock 1.0 initiative undertaken by the government in June, we see a revival in recruitment activities in these sectors as well. Hiring in the hospitality sector witnessed an increase of 107 per cent month-on-month followed by the retail and auto sectors picking up by 77 per cent each," it added. Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said: "It is encouraging to see that the announcement of Unlock 1.0 in India has resulted in the month-on-month progressive growth in hiring".

Goyal further said that, while the year-on-year hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 44 per cent in June, key industries such as IT, BPO/ITES, FMCG and accounting have seen significant uptick in hiring this month compared to the last two months. "We are hopeful that the hiring activity will bounce back in the coming months," he noted.

The report further said that functional roles in education/teaching with 49 per cent growth, pharmaceuticals/biotech (36 per cent) and sales/business development (33 per cent) saw an uptick in month-on-month hiring. Hiring across experience levels also grew by an average of 28 per cent in June compared to May led by the entry-level executives' band (0-3 years experience).

