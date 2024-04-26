Left Menu

Bajaj Finance's Stock Takes a Hit: Earnings Report Triggers 8% Plunge, Wiping Out Over Rs 34,000 Crore from Market Cap

During the day, it plunged 8.26 per cent to Rs 6,691.40.On the NSE, it tumbled 7.73 per cent to Rs 6,730.80 per share.The companys market capitalisation mcap got wiped out by Rs 34,914.48 crore to Rs 4,16,575.24 crore.It emerged as the biggest laggard on both the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty.The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 73,730.16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:12 IST
Bajaj Finance's Stock Takes a Hit: Earnings Report Triggers 8% Plunge, Wiping Out Over Rs 34,000 Crore from Market Cap
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Bajaj Finance on Friday tanked nearly 8 per cent after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock declined 7.73 per cent to settle at Rs 6,729.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 8.26 per cent to Rs 6,691.40.

On the NSE, it tumbled 7.73 per cent to Rs 6,730.80 per share.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) got wiped out by Rs 34,914.48 crore to Rs 4,16,575.24 crore.

It emerged as the biggest laggard on both the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 73,730.16. The NSE Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 22,419.95.

Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,825 crore for the March quarter.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had registered a net profit of Rs 3,158 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income on a consolidated basis during the January-March period of 2023-24 rose to Rs 14,932 crore as against Rs 11,368 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income increased 28 per cent during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year to Rs 8,013 crore from Rs 6,254 crore a year ago.

At the same time, total expenses increased to Rs 9,830 crore from Rs 7,108 crore last year, as per the filing.

Bajaj Finance consolidated result comprises Bajaj Housinq Finance Ltd, Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd, Snapwork Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Pennant Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The company said its gross Non-performing Assets (NPAs) and net NPAs as of March 2024 stood at 0.85 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024