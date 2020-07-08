Left Menu
HealthCrew Global: Revolutionising Ovulation Tracking With US FDA Approved Ovatel

HealthCrew Global, a young and dynamic start-up enterprise introduces in India, an easy and safe alternative to know dates of ovulation for fertility window for women who are trying to conceive. Ovatel is a medical device that helps women to know ovulation dates with 96% accuracy.

AHMEDABAD, India, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising infertility among women, the stress that comes during pregnancy planning, regular sonographies, tracking everything on the calendar, wondering which days are the right ones, and peeing on pregnancy sticks etc. only make the situation worse. HealthCrew Global, a young and dynamic start-up enterprise introduces in India, an easy and safe alternative to know dates of ovulation for fertility window for women who are trying to conceive. Ovatel is a medical device that helps women to know ovulation dates with 96% accuracy. This is a US FDA approved class 1 medical device; easy to use at-home or in-clinic. Ovatel is based on an established medical principal and is backed with clinical research in India, Europe, America, and Japan. Ovatel is a high precision, non-invasive Ovulation Monitor, that can be used at home by anyone who is trying to get pregnant. Along with it being reusable, and lasting a lifetime, this marvel is an easy-to-use device that does not require any strips or reagents, and uses saliva to inform women about the days when they are ovulating, and not urine, which makes it more hygienic; without any recurring expenditure. The Problem: It has been observed in India that in the last three to four decades, incidences of female infertility are increasing. This can be because of several reasons including modern living. Young women who are trying to conceive are finding it difficult to conceive because of abnormal items in the hormonal system as well as ovarian function. Ovarian function disturbance leads to irregular cycles and hence the difficulty in conception. Women need to identify the exact dates of ovulation to help them conceive faster. Many such women have to undergo sonography a few times in a month and quite often, for many more months. Such sonography is not only very expensive but also inconvenient and time-consuming. If one woman has to go for sonography several times to identify ovulation dates for the fertility window, it costs them a lot, moreover, it adds a humongous burden on the healthcare system of India. At the current prevalence rate of infertility women in India at 4.6 %, one can imagine the burden on the healthcare infrastructure and cost to the GDP. Ovatel is the smart way to overcome this trouble. About HealthCrew Global: HealthCrew Global (HCG) is a startup, operationalized in 2018 to bring unique and successful international products to India through in-licensing and help Indian entrepreneurs making unique product exports to the international market through out-licensing. HCG also helps clients make their product regulatory compliant.

The company is promoted by experienced professionals in the fields of import and exports in the domains of Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, FMCG, and Food products, under the leadership of Dr D K Mehta, who is a technocrat having a doctorate in international business and nearly 30 years of experience in domestic and international business. Across the continents, throughout the world, HCG offers its products and services in the domains of Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Food. The company facilitates Indian companies to spread globally and the International companies to set up in India.

Please contact Mr Shetal Bhatt (+91-84879-06330) (ovatel@healthcrew.org) to know more or for product or trade enquiry. PWR PWR.

