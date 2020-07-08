Left Menu
Rajasthan launches campaign to ensure purity of milk, dairy products

Samples of milk and dairy products will be collected under the campaign 'Pure for Sure' from July 8-July 14, he said. All the necessary equipments and facilities are being provided to all the food safety officers, he added.

Updated: 08-07-2020 16:10 IST
Jaipur, July 8 (PTI) A week-long campaign has been launched in Rajasthan to ensure purity of milk and its products, state health minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday. Samples of milk and dairy products will be collected under the campaign 'Pure for Sure' from July 8-July 14, he said.

All the necessary equipments and facilities are being provided to all the food safety officers, he added. Information related to samples will be provided by the food safety officers on the FSSAI app. Food Testing Laboratory available at the divisional level will be utilized for this campaign. Sharma said action will be taken as per rules, if samples fail.

Food safety officers have been directed to send the campaign report to the headquarters on daily basis..

