Ananda in the Himalayas Reopens on 1st August 2020 With an Enhanced Retreat and Virtual Offering

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ananda in the Himalayas (www.anandaspa.com) is all set to open its gates to domestic travellers from the 1st of August 2020. As India emerges cautiously from lockdown, wellness remains a top priority for everyone. To improve health and wellbeing through traditional sciences of Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation, and Vedanta, Ananda reopens with an enhanced 360°approach, offering not only comprehensive wellness programmes at the retreat but also an entire range of new virtual wellbeing programmes. The multi-award-winning destination spa enters the 20th year of its wellness journey this year.

Guests staying at Ananda will be able to book all its signature wellness programmes, along with two new programmes - the Ayurvedic Rejuvenation and Immunity Booster programme, now designed to help people focus on enhancing their immune system. The second and much-needed programme will help guests address Chronic Pain Management through Physiotherapy, aided by Yoga and Ayurvedic therapies. The rest of Ananda's comprehensive signature wellness programmes including Detox, Weight Management, Active-Fitness, Stress Management, Rebalance, Renew, Yoga and Dhyana Meditation will also be offered with customisation at every level to meet varying health needs of Ananda's clients.

Mahesh Natarajan, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, says "Ananda is a 100-acre palace estate surrounded by pristine forests, clear blue skies and breath-taking mountain views, an ideal location for Indian travellers emerging from the lockdown. The sheer space, abundance of untouched nature, and ability to rejuvenate in a safe environment with ample distancing, is what Ananda offers. We expect strong interest from those seeking to invigorate in such a setting while experiencing the best in therapeutic wellbeing." "Every aspect of making Ananda the most exclusive and secure wellbeing haven has been considered" according to General Manager Aniket Sarkar. "As part of Ananda's safety led initiatives, our entire wellness, and guest services team will be located on Ananda's premises including spa therapists, Ayurvedic Doctors, and Yoga teachers, Chefs and Restaurant staff, housekeeping, room service, and front office staff."

To provide complete safety and a secure environment, the entire Ananda team will be tested regularly. All required protocols, including daily assessments by a team of Doctors, will be followed with guests at Ananda. Enhanced digital technologies through mobile app will enable seamless check-in, check out, ordering of meals, and spa services. Deep cleaning and regular sanitisation of all guest rooms, dining, and spa area is planned to happen daily. All customer-facing staff will use the necessary protection gear in their interactions. To help guests and patrons start their wellbeing journey even before arriving at Ananda, and also to continue the healthy lifestyle on their return, Ananda has launched a complete range of personalised Online Wellbeing Services with their wellness experts that guests can follow from the comfort of their homes.

Ananda's six new programmes range from daily yoga classes on monthly subscriptions, to comprehensive packages offering online video consultations with Ayurvedic Doctors and personalised yoga and meditation guidance with their Yoga teachers. The virtual wellness programmes are designed to create a personalized program with ongoing mentoring for the most successful results. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)