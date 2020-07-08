Left Menu
Development News Edition

JetSynthesys raises Rs 300 cr from Poonawalla, Gopalkrishnan

Navani said his family was engaged in the manufacturing and packaging businesses in Thailand and decided to start this company with an eye on the future, and added that scaling the business up is essential. Some of the platforms operated by the company are profitable, while the revenues in others are growing, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:37 IST
JetSynthesys raises Rs 300 cr from Poonawalla, Gopalkrishnan

Gaming and entertainment firm JetSynthesys on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore in funding led by businessmen Adar Poonawalla and Kris Gopalakrishnan. The Pune-based company is expected to become a digital unicorn (having a valuation of over USD 1 billion) in the next 2-3 years, its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Rajan Navani told PTI over a call.

He did not reveal the current valuation, and added that both Poonawalla and Gopalkrishnan, who were already investors in the company, will remain minority shareholders. The Navani family also participated in the funding. The company has 100 million consumers across 180 countries and already has offices in Japan, the UK, the EU, and the US, Navani said adding that currently, a bulk of its revenues come domestically.

Currently, it has 500 people, including engineers and visualisers, working for it and makes money through user subscriptions, brand tie-ups and also advertising, he said. Navani said his family was engaged in the manufacturing and packaging businesses in Thailand and decided to start this company with an eye on the future, and added that scaling the business up is essential.

Some of the platforms operated by the company are profitable, while the revenues in others are growing, he said. Navani said the fundraising will be used to create success stories across varying demographics, geographies, and socioeconomic classes and cited its success with Nodwin Gaming, an e-sports venture co-founded by the company, which has grown to have about Rs 100 crore in revenues now.

The current set of backers are people who are already known to the company, Navani said adding that Gopalkrishnan, a co-founder and former chief executive of software giant Infosys, is also the non-executive chairman of JetSynthesys, while the Poonawallas are partners in a fintech platform. In the future, Navani said the company is open to getting investments from people who have similar vision and are willing to stay invested for the long term.

"We have several initiatives in gaming, content, digital commerce, mindfulness and fintech which are seeing increased traction during COVID-19 times. This funding will allow us to invest more in sales and marketing as well as scale up operations," Gopalkrishnan said. Poonawalla, who heads the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, said gaming, social communities, and digital entertainment have become basic essentials in the new normal.

"In light of recent global developments, digital products and services are the need of the hour, since they help everyone feel connected, while also contributing towards social distancing," he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany laments US exit from WHO, says EU seeks to reform it

Germanys health minister on Wednesday lamented the formal US notification of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization as a setback for international cooperation and said Europe would work to reform the UN health agency. The comment...

Why do you feel 'intimidated' if you and your mother haven't erred: BJP to Rahul

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over probe into foundations linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP said on Wednesday those whose family is out on bail on alleged corruption charges should no...

Merck says it has agreed to supply potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to EU countries

German drugmaker Merck said on Wednesday it had agreed to supply its potential COVID-19 drug Rebif to European Union countries should orders be placed for the treatment. The comment followed a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday about a dea...

Surat overtakes Ahmedabad in daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Despite strict measures to contain the pandemic, Surat district in Gujarat recorded its highest one-day spike in coronavirus cases at 273, which was also the highest daily increase in the state on Wednesday. With 273 new patients found sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020