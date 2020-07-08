Vijayaraghavan who played key role in growth of TVS Srichakra dead

Chennai, Jul 8 (PTI): Industry veteran and one of the directors on the board of tyre manufacturer TVS Srichakra Ltd, P Vijayaraghavan died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest, company sources said. He was 72 and is survived by his wife and son, they said.

The Tamil Nadu-based company in a statement said, "it is with profound grief and sadness we mourn the passing and honour the life of P Vijayaraghavan." Born on January 3, 1948, Vijayaraghavan has been on the board and served TVS Group for over five decades, a company statement said. "He played a pre-eminent role in the growth of TVS Srichakra right from its founding, where he continued to be actively involved as a Director till his passing," the company said.

As a veteran of the rubber and tyre industry and as a member of several industry bodies, Vijayaraghavan played a pivotal role in the growth of the sector in the country. TVS Srichakra Ltd, part of TVS Group, is a maker of two and three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres.

The company rolls out over three million tyres every month at its manufacturing facilities in Madurai and at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Besides serving the domestic market, the company ships its products to over 70 countries.