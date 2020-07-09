Sebi plans to rope in agency to revamp IT network, communication systems 

Left Menu
Other eligibility criterion is the bidder should not be a blacklisted firm due to unsatisfactory performance, breach of instructions, corrupt or fraudulent or any other unethical business practices, Sebi said. The interested bidders have been asked to submit their applications by July 29.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to hire an agency to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to have a centralised control over its network and IP (internet protocol) telephony infrastructure. In a notice, the regulator has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from solution providers for "upgrade and revamp of IT network, IP telephony and video conferencing set-up of Sebi".

"The proposed solution should be robust, secure, stable, efficient and easy to manage and should have latest collaborative features," Sebi said. It further said security of the entire system will be of paramount importance and should conform to the latest standards as at the time of implementation.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said the bidder should be a registered entity, in operation for at least three years and should have successfully implemented similar projects. Moreover, the interested party should be 'fit and proper' as it should not be a "going concern". Other eligibility criterion is the bidder should not be a blacklisted firm due to unsatisfactory performance, breach of instructions, corrupt or fraudulent or any other unethical business practices, Sebi said.

The interested bidders have been asked to submit their applications by July 29..

  • Sebi

