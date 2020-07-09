Left Menu
Development News Edition

BASF India gets Rs 46 cr tax notice from Karnataka govt

The company said that it had earlier got demand notices from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 620.93 crore (including interest and penalty) for the periods 2006-2007 to 2014-2015 by treating the stock transfers of the company's Mangalore plant as interstate sales to dealers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 16:09 IST
BASF India gets Rs 46 cr tax notice from Karnataka govt
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BASF)

Chemicals maker BASF India Ltd on Thursday said it has received a tax demand notice of Rs 46 crore from the Karnataka government. The company said that it had earlier got demand notices from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 620.93 crore (including interest and penalty) for the periods 2006-2007 to 2014-2015 by treating the stock transfers of the company's Mangalore plant as interstate sales to dealers. BASF also said that it got a stay order from Karnataka Appellate Tribunal on recovery of demand for the periods 2006-2007 to 2010-2011 and 2014-2015.

"The Company has now received a demand notice for the further period i.e. 2015-2016 from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 46.01 crore (including interest and penalty) by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers," BASF India said in a regulatory filing. The company is in the process of filing its detailed reply/submission/appeals in response to the demand notice, it added.

"The company, based on the legal assessment, does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales and is taking all the necessary legal steps to defend the matter," the filing said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran

Irans total number of coronavirus cases has reached 250,458 and a record 221 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 12,305, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.Iran, the Middle East country har...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. Addressing a press conferen...

Kuehne+Nagel launches road logistics platform eTrucknow in India

Global freight logistics provider KuehneNagel on Thursday launched its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow in India. The platform&#160;helps bridge the supply and demand of road logistics via a digital marketplace, bringing a faste...

Soccer-FIFA wants uniform global use of VAR, says refs chief Collina

FIFA wants VAR video reviews to be applied in the same way across all competitions, as they take over direct responsibility for the system.Issues concerning VAR have been handled primarily by IFAB, the games law-making body, during the syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020