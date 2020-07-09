Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praj Industries forays into RCM space

Bio energy company Praj Industries on Thursday announced its foray into the global renewable chemicals and materials (RCM) segment Praj Industries is developing technologies to produce bio-based renewable chemicals and materials (RCM) as a part of its newly launched Bio-Prism portfolio, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:15 IST
Praj Industries forays into RCM space
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bio energy company Praj Industries on Thursday announced its foray into the global renewable chemicals and materials (RCM) segment

Praj Industries is developing technologies to produce bio-based renewable chemicals and materials (RCM) as a part of its newly launched Bio-Prism portfolio, the company said in a statement. "We are now into a league of select companies worldwide that are configuring the RCM landscape, with the launch of the Bio-Prism portfolio. Together with Bio-mobility, Bio-Prism becomes another mainstay of our contribution to the global bio economy," the company said. RCM produced from bio-based feedstocks are sustainable alternatives to products made from fossil resources. Praj has technical collaborations with global organizations and has already entered into an overarching memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) for jointly working on promising project opportunities in RCM space. Globally, the chemical industry is currently estimated at USD 25 trillion annually. Renewable chemicals have a potential to replace a majority of chemicals that are currently sourced using fossil resources. The RCM industry worldwide is estimated to have reached USD 65 billion and over a decade, is likely to cross around USD 200 billion at a CAGR of 11-12 per cent. The Asian market is presently pegged at around USD 25 billion, the company added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland to get religious same-sex marriage

Same-sex religious marriages will be allowed in Northern Ireland, the British government said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from LGBT campaigners after the first secular lesbian wedding in February.Gay and lesbian couples in Northern Irel...

Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court Thursday to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the r...

Ministers appointed as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. The government also appointed a senior IAS...

HC asks UP Vidhan Parishad chairman to decide on Siddiqui’s disqualification in 15 days

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman to deliver his verdict on a BSP plea seeking disqualification of MLC Nasimuddin Siddiqui from the Upper House within 15 days. A Lucknow bench of the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020