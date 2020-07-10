Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 fall on fears over virus resurgence but Nasdaq ends at record high

The S&P 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as investors worried about another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases and began to shift their focus to earnings, while the Nasdaq hit another record closing high. The United States saw more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record while Florida and Texas reported a record one-day increase in deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 02:10 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 fall on fears over virus resurgence but Nasdaq ends at record high

The S&P 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as investors worried about another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases and began to shift their focus to earnings, while the Nasdaq hit another record closing high.

The United States saw more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record while Florida and Texas reported a record one-day increase in deaths. Investors also began to turn their focus to the second-quarter earnings season, which shifts into higher gear next week. S&P 500 companies are expected to post a more than 40% decline in year-over-year earnings, which would be the biggest quarterly profit drop since the 2008 financial crisis, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares dropped after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division. Its stock closed 7.8% lower. "We're heading into earnings season, and you're seeing some troubling trends," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I expect a lot of confusing numbers and guidance. COVID is certainly not behind us in any way, shape or form, so maybe the V gets elongated some," he said. The Nasdaq registered its fifth record closing high in six days, helped by gains in Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp , Nvidia, Apple Inc. Also, Tesla extended recent gains, ending up 2.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.19 points, or 1.39%, to 25,706.09, the S&P 500 lost 17.89 points, or 0.56%, to 3,152.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.25 points, or 0.53%, to 10,547.75. The benchmark S&P 500 is still up more than 40% from its March 23 closing low.

Helping stocks early in the day was data showing the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week. A record 32.9 million people though were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June. A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.56-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 117 new highs and 33 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.73 billion shares, compared with the 12.23 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Study, ancient contact between Polynesian and South American; Scientists seek power from darkness and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South American peoplesNew genetic research shows that there was mingling between ancient native peoples from Polynesia and South Americ...

Report: Jaguars sign second-round pick Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault to his rookie contract, ESPNs Field Yates reported Thursday. The Jaguars selected the Colorado wideout in the second round 42nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.Shenault, 21, ...

Coronavirus records in Florida, Texas and California erode hopes of economic revival

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases and deaths in several U.S. states are dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as data shows shoppers staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most. In Arizona, Texas, Florida, G...

Greece passes law regulating demonstrations, thousands march in Athens

Greeces parliament approved a bill on Thursday regulating street demonstrations as thousands marched through central Athens to denounce the new law.The law was introduced by Greeces conservative government in an attempt to regulate demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020