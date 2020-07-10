Left Menu
Rupee weakens by 17 paise against US dollar in opening trade

The Indian rupee dropped 17 paise to trade at 75.16 against the American currency in opening deals on Friday on emergence of demand for US dollar from importers and banks. The dollar index, which measures the American currency's strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The local unit had closed at 74.99 a dollar on Thursday.

Forex traders attributed the rupee's weakness to stronger US dollar against its key rival currencies. The dollar index, which measures the American currency's strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 96.8640, up 0.17 per cent. Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures declined 0.78 per cent to trade at USD 42.02 per barrel.

On the equity market front, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were marginally lower in early trade. Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 212.77 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed..

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

