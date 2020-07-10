National Rail and Transportation Institute announces admissions for AY 2020-21

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), A deemed to be University established by Ministry of Railways in Vadodara, has announced admissions for the Academic year 2020-21. This will be the third year of intake at the Institute, which has seen significant progress over these years towards its vision of being among the top Universities in the country, powering the growth and transformation of the Indian transportation sector.

NRTI will admit students to its established B.Sc. and BBA programmes in Transportation Technology & Transportation Management respectively, as well as two new B.Tech. programmes, two new MBA programmes and four new MSc programmes. Most of these are unique programmes offered exclusively at NRTI. The new programmes also include an international Masters in Railway Systems Engineering & Integration offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, UK where students will spend one year at the University of Birmingham.

The last date for application is 31 July 2020 for BBA, BSc and post-graduate programmes. Entrance test for these programmes will take place on 23 August 2020 at multiple centres around the country.

B Tech admissions will be based on JEE Mains score, the last date of application is 14 September 2020.

Students can obtain further details at www.nrti.edu.in. Only Online applications are accepted.

NRTI has augmented teaching with quality online courses and summer internships in view of Covid 19:

Courses for all programmes and batches were conducted online by the faculty using the latest technology and pedagogy and teaching was completed without compromising quality and safety of students

Students were also provided free access to a library of 4,000 online courses from leading universities around the world to supplement classes. These included courses in Data Science, Microeconomic Principle and Understanding Research Methods.

Students of NRTI will be awarded digital certificates from the offering university, as well as credits by NRTI.

6 week online industry internships organized for the second year students with leading private as well as public sector organisations in the transportation sector.

New Infrastructure is being developed at NAIR campus to cater to the growth:

Master Plan for the 55-acre campus of NAIR has been prepared and construction work will be initiated shortly

The campus will have capacity for 2,000 residential and 5,000 total students, including :

A New Academic Block (NAB) with classrooms, laboratories, seminar halls, faculty chambers, admin offices, a 400 capacity auditorium and a model room.

A multifunctional building with residential accommodation, a mess with a capacity of 550, and amenities such as gymnasiums, activity rooms, launderettes, spread across 3 towers.

A new sports block designed around a central courtyard with badminton courts, Squash courts, a billiards & indoor sports room, along with tennis courts on its roof. All buildings will meet stringent green building norms giving due importance to the heritage of the Palace, preserving existing flora & fauna, utilizing minimum land and ensuring ample daylight & cross ventilation. Total 10 programmes are being offered in The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) (8 of these are new). Detail of the programmes are as under:

Undergraduate programmes:

BBA in Transportation Management (3 years)BSc in Transportation Technology (3 years)B.Tech. in Rail Infrastructure Engineering (4 years)

B.Tech. in Rail Systems & Communication Engineering (4 years)

Postgraduate programmes (2 years):

MBA in Transportation Management

MBA in Supply Chain ManagementMSc in Transport Technology and Policy

MSc in Transport EconomicsMSc in Transport Information Systems and Analytics

MS in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration (International degree programme offered in collaboration with University of Birmingham, UK)

Selection Process for the programmes:

NRTI UG and PG Entrance Tests (for aptitude) will be administered at multiple locations across the country.

Selection to BBA, BSc programmes will be based on the score in NRTI UG Entrance Test.

Selection to B.Tech. programmes will be based on JEE Mains 2020 scores.

Applicants for the MSc programmes shortlisted on the basis of the NRTI PG Entrance Test will be required to appear for a subject test and interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

Applicants to the MBA programmes who have valid CAT (2019), XAT (2020) or MAT (later than May 2019) scores may be exempted from PG entrance Test. Applicants shortlisted on the basis of their score in NRTI PG Entrance Test or CAT/XAT/MAT as above will be required to appear for a personal interview; admission will be offered based on overall results.

Selection to the Masters in Railway Systems Engineering and Integration will be conducted jointly by University of Birmingham, UK and NRTI

How to Apply for programmes:

Applications should be submitted online on the NRTI website. The application fee is INR 500 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and INR 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

Interested candidates are invited to fill in the application form, pay the application fee & register for the process by visiting www.nrti.edu.in/data/applications.html

Reservation:

NRTI follows the Government of India regulations with respect to reservations for SC, ST, OBC and EWS. Supernumerary seats will also be considered for PwD, Kashmiri Migrants and Ex-Servicemen, as per Government regulations.

Details of fees, financial aid etc. are available on NRTI website.

