Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar releases new guidelines for setting up 10,000 FPOs

About Rs 6,866 crore will be spent for this purpose, an official statement quoted Tomar as saying in the meeting. Highlighting the recent agri-reforms, the minister assured that all necessary support would be rendered to states to accelerate agriculture infrastructure development, promote FPOs and extend credit facilities to farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:09 IST
Tomar releases new guidelines for setting up 10,000 FPOs

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday released new operational guidelines for setting up and promotion of 10,000 FPOs in the country. A Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), formed by a group of farm producers, is a registered body with producers as shareholders of the organisation. It deals with business activities related to farm produce and works for the benefit of member producers.

The guidelines were released by Tomar during a meeting with agriculture ministers of states through video conferencing. A total of 10,000 FPOs are to be formed in the country by 2023-24 and each FPO will be supported for five years. About Rs 6,866 crore will be spent for this purpose, an official statement quoted Tomar as saying in the meeting.

Highlighting the recent agri-reforms, the minister assured that all necessary support would be rendered to states to accelerate agriculture infrastructure development, promote FPOs and extend credit facilities to farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). He said the Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infra Fund will be used for extending credit facility for setting up post-harvest infrastructure projects to reduce crop wastage.

On KCCs, the minister said there are about 6.67 crore active KCC accounts currently. A special drive has been initiated to register 2.5 crore farmers by the end of this year. About 95 lakh applications have been received since the beginning of the drive in February, out of which 75 lakh applications have been sanctioned, he said.

Agricultural ministers of states offered their support to the Centre in implementing farm programmes and reforms announced recently, the statement added. Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Chaudhary and senior ministry officials were also present in the meeting.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC ordered

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered an immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center JPNATC. The directive has come in the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-1...

Baseball-MLB completes training camp intake testing

Intake screening for COVID-19 ahead of the start of Major League Baseball training camps produced 66 positives from 3,748 tests, the league and players association said in a joint statement on Friday. With all 30 clubs in training camps pre...

WRAPUP 2-Fed policymakers worry growth plateauing, pledge more support

A surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains just as some stimulus programs are due to expire has Federal Reserve policymakers worried, with at least one pledging more support ahead from the U.S. cent...

Rajasthan SEC says decision on holding polls after assessing COVID situation

The State Election Commission on Friday said a decision on holding urban local bodies and gram panchayat polls in Rajasthan will be taken at an appropriate time and after detailed discussion with the departments concerned after reviewing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020