Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon drug receives DCGI nod for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients

Noting that this positions India amongst the leading global innovators in their effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the randomized control trial indicated that all the patients treated with Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) responded positively and recovered. Itolizumab is now approved for the treatment of CRS in patients with moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:57 IST
Biocon drug receives DCGI nod for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday announced that its "breakthrough drug," Itolizumab has received Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval for its use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. DCGI has approved to market Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) injection 25mg and 5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) patients due to COVID-19, Biocon said in a release.

It said Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications. Biocon has repurposed Itolizumab, an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody launched in India in 2013 as ALZUMAb for treating chronic plaque psoriasis, for the treatment of CRS in moderate to severe ARDS patients due to COVID-19, it added.

Itolizumab will be manufactured and formulated as an intravenous injection at Biocon's bio-manufacturing facility at Biocon Park here. "I am proud of the successful outcome of the pivotal study we conducted with our novel immuno-modulating anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody, Itolizumab, which has proven to be an efficacious intervention in treating the serious hyper immune response seen with COVID-19.

The data is compelling and I am confident that this first-in-class biologic will save lives and help reduce the mortality rate in our country," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. Noting that this positions India amongst the leading global innovators in their effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the randomized control trial indicated that all the patients treated with Itolizumab (ALZUMAb) responded positively and recovered.

Itolizumab is now approved for the treatment of CRS in patients with moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19. We plan to take this therapy to other parts of the world impacted by the pandemic, she added.

Biocon said the approval of Itolizumab from the DCGI is based on the results from the successful conclusion of a randomized, controlled clinical trial at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and New Delhi. The study focussed on the safety and efficacy of Itolizumab in preventing CRS in moderate to severe ARDS patients due to COVID-19, he said adding that the primary endpoints for reduction in mortality rate were met and other key secondary endpoints for efficacy and biomarkers were also achieved.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020