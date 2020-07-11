Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 effect: Air India withdraws job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members

Air India has withdrawn job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members amid the economic slowdown in the Indian aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, said airline officials on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:15 IST
COVID-19 effect: Air India withdraws job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members
In a letter sent to one such trainee cabin crew member on July 6, the airline said, "In view of the current aviation scenario, it would not be possible for Air India to impart any further training to you for engaging your services." Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India has withdrawn job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members amid the economic slowdown in the Indian aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, said airline officials on Saturday. "The airline has taken a decision to withdraw job offers for about 180 trainees who were to join as a cabin crew after completing their training as the aviation sector has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic," said an airline official.

In a letter sent to one such trainee cabin crew member on July 6, the airline said, "In view of the current aviation scenario, it would not be possible for Air India to impart any further training to you for engaging your services." The letter also said, "In view of above reasons, which are beyond the control of the company, it has been decided to discontinue your training arrangement and dispense with the offer of engagement with immediate effect." It further said the bank guarantees furnished by the individual trainees at the time of joining were being returned. When asked about the issue, an Air India spokesperson said these are internal issues on which the airline would not like to comment.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken up cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts and firing employees in order to conserve cash flow. India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent since May 25.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands. Mo...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

Australia Approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 114

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of the active cases in the district to 114, an official saidDistrict Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 43 samples were received, of which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020