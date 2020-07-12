Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45 pc fall in revenues this fiscal

Sales in premium leather category contributes approximately 20 per cent in value for Liberty Shoes. Bansal said it has de-grown by 75 per cent, as customer preferences have changed grossly due to the current pandemic situation, washable products are on rise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:32 IST
COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45 pc fall in revenues this fiscal

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Footwear firm Liberty Shoes is expecting up to 45 per cent decline in its revenues in the current fiscal due to COVID-19. Amid coronavirus pandemic, footfall at stores has dropped significantly as customers are avoiding public places and encouraging social distancing, Liberty Shoes Executive Director (Retail) Anupam Bansal said.

"...The situation doesn't allow us to compare the business with last financial year... yet we will be 35-45 per cent down in comparison with the last financial year results. Our revenue in fiscal 2019-2020 was Rs 650 crore," he told PTI. Bansal, who also is one of the promoters of Liberty Shoes, said the company has "expectations that business will uplift around the festive and marriage season (the autumn and winter season)".

"Post pandemic there is a notable change in the buying pattern of the customer. The inclination towards the relevance shopping is more. The product which is need-based is getting more attention from the buyers... people are going for open sandals with washable feature more. Due to the lockdown and limited access of going out, the premium leather category is getting hit," Bansal said. Sales in premium leather category contributes approximately 20 per cent in value for Liberty Shoes.

Bansal said it has de-grown by 75 per cent, as customer preferences have changed grossly due to the current pandemic situation, washable products are on rise. Though its manufacturing costs have gone up, the company is not looking at any price hike in the current year, he added.

Liberty Shoes is also witnessing an increase in e-commerce sales and now accounts of about 40 per cent of its total sales, Bansal said. At present, Liberty Shoes has approximately 500 stores out of these 70 per cent stores are functional.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...

595 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 595 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,121 in the state, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government. Out of the total, 4,677 are active cases, wh...

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit, says Taiwan

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020