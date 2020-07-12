Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biz environment may remain challenging this fiscal due to COVID-19: TVS Motor

Sharing information with the company's shareholders, the two-wheeler major said that good monsoon this year could lead to growth in the agriculture sector, which may help in reviving the two-wheeler industry. "In 2020-21, the economy will see significant challenges owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant interruption to economic activity which is beginning to reopen," TVS Motor Company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:00 IST
Biz environment may remain challenging this fiscal due to COVID-19: TVS Motor
Representative image.

TVS Motor Company expects business environment to remain challenging for most part of the current financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic with chances of some revival only in the later part of the year, according to the company's annual report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the company's shareholders, the two-wheeler major said that good monsoon this year could lead to growth in the agriculture sector, which may help in reviving the two-wheeler industry.

"In 2020-21, the economy will see significant challenges owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant interruption to economic activity which is beginning to reopen," TVS Motor Company said. Restriction on public mobility and impact on many sectors of the economy will affect gross domestic product (GDP), disposable incomes, consumer sentiment and also the auto industry, it added.

"Consequently, a very sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020-21 is expected, which may partially alleviate in the following quarter, with any upside possibilities only playing out in the later part of the year," it noted. Highlighting the likely impact of economic slowdown on its domestic business, TVS Motor said consumers may like to conserve cash, in view of unforeseen events like potential job loss and salary cuts.

This will lead to delay in purchase of all non-essential durables, and may pose a risk to many industries in the manufacturing sector, including automobiles, it added. "This may result in delayed recovery of the two-wheeler industry...This could lead to challenges in working capital management in the supply chain. The company is cognisant and is advising dealers and suppliers to make prudent choices in cost reduction and enhance working capital management," the company said.

From the supply side, availability of manpower in tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers affecting the supply of parts and daily operations are likely risks, it added. The company, however, noted that economic activity and lifestyles will have to be rebuilt factoring in coexistence with COVID-19 with social distancing and work from home practices witnessing greater prevalence.

These new long-term practices of social distancing could see consumer preferences change towards personal mobility, which could prove to provide some opportunity, especially to the two-wheeler industry, TVS Motor Company said. "The company is cognizant of this opportunity, and well poised to leverage this opportunity with its BS-VI offerings across the widest range of personal mobility needs," it added.

Two-wheelers offer affordable, safe and eco-friendly personal transport and may see less impact due to the need for such solutions, the company noted. Besides, favourable conditions in the agriculture sector may lead to optimum offtake of two-wheelers in the semi urban and rural areas which remain mainstay of sales in the segment.

"The favourable reservoir levels, good rabi output and possibility of normal monsoon may support agriculture growth. It is to be noted that much of the sale of two-wheelers are in semi-urban and rural areas that could see some benefit of this," TVS Motor Company said. On overseas shipments, the company said the economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be more pronounced in the markets of Latin America, whereas the African countries seem to be lesser impacted, and the core demand may return sooner.

"The company has looked at options to minimise the impact by leveraging opportunity in less-affected countries and by launching new products and leveraging financing solutions for customers," it added. The company also informed the shareholders that the acquisition of the UK-based Norton Motorcycles enhances the TVS's global portfolio bringing in complementary product segments, markets and capabilities.

"The company also believes that Norton Motorcycles can leverage its additional geographical network reach and global supply chain capabilities to expand to new markets and audiences with existing and upcoming products," it said. TVS Motor Company had acquired Norton in April this year for GBP 16 million (around Rs 153 crore).

In 2019-20, TVS sold 24.1 lakh units of two-wheelers in the domestic market as compared with 31.4 lakh in 2018-19. The dip in domestic sales was mainly due to falling consumer sentiment and rapid increase in the cost of ownership towards higher mandatory insurance costs and enhanced safety norms, the company said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchanand his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survivaland wellness as wellI wis...

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's pro-democracy primaries

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the citys pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is bei...

Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time. A Thousand Years hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.Perri took to ...

'COVID-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded'

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have provided the first extensive review of COVID-19s effects outside the lungs, and have recommended that physicians treat it as a multisystem disease with manifestations including blood clots,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020