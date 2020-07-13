Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courgette prices jump 74 percent in June as imports continue to be barred

Overall vegetable prices were up 7.6 percent in June, also influenced by seasonally higher prices for tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and courgettes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-07-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 07:18 IST
Courgette prices jump 74 percent in June as imports continue to be barred
“The suspension is still in place and we are currently waiting for Australia to send us a proposal regarding how they are going to address the issue,” the Ministry for Primary Industries said in an email to Stats NZ. Image Credit: Pxhere

Courgette prices jumped 74 percent to an all-time high of $21.42 per kilo in June 2020, as imports from Queensland continued to be barred, Stats NZ said today.

Overall vegetable prices were up 7.6 percent in June, also influenced by seasonally higher prices for tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and courgettes. These rises were offset by typical falls for winter crops including potatoes, onions, and carrots.

Both tomatoes and courgettes are more expensive than usual at this time of the year.

Overall, food prices rose 0.5 percent in June, with higher vegetable prices partly offset by a 1.8 percent drop in fruit prices.

"New Zealand has a limited supply of courgettes around this time of year as the local growing season comes to an end, so we would typically see courgette imports from Australia fill the gap," consumer prices manager Sarah Johnson said.

But all imports of fresh cucurbit including courgettes from Queensland were suspended in December 2019 due to the cucumber green mottle mosaic virus. It is still unclear when this trade suspension will end.

"The suspension is still in place and we are currently waiting for Australia to send us a proposal regarding how they are going to address the issue," the Ministry for Primary Industries said in an email to Stats NZ.

"Courgette prices tend to peak in September, but the shortage of supply has pushed prices up to record-high levels this month, in the absence of supply from Queensland," Mrs Johnson said.

"We have seen courgette prices briefly topped $20 per kilo when imports from Australia were suspended in 2018 for the same virus.

"Foodies may need to look for cheaper substitutes in their recipes like eggplant, pumpkin, or even cabbage."

Tomato prices up for the year

Food prices increased 4.1 percent in the year ended June 2020 with fruit and vegetable prices increasing 10.0 percent, the largest increase in over three years.

This increase was largely influenced by tomato prices, which increased 48 percent in the year to a weighted average price of $7.81 per kilo, about $2.50 more expensive than this time last year.

Carbon emission unit prices have reached historic highs, which may have caused some tomato growers to change the way they heat greenhouses.

"This will affect the supply of tomatoes and in turn the prices, particularly in the cooler southern regions," Mrs Johnson said

There were also price increases in grocery foods (up 3.0 percent), restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (up 3.5 percent), meat, poultry, and fish (up 3.9 percent) and non-alcoholic beverages (up 1.4 percent).

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Orion delivers network reliability and financial targets

The local electricity distribution company, Orion, delivered on both network reliability and financial targets in its annual results to 31 March, released today.While achieving targeted service levels for customers, Orion also delivered 47 ...

Courgette prices jump 74 percent in June as imports continue to be barred

Courgette prices jumped 74 percent to an all-time high of 21.42 per kilo in June 2020, as imports from Queensland continued to be barred, Stats NZ said today.Overall vegetable prices were up 7.6 percent in June, also influenced by seasonall...

Crown provides loan to Hawke’s Bay Airport to protect jobs

The Crown will provide a loan to Hawkes Bay Airport to ensure it can trade through COVID-19 economic impacts, support the regions recovery and protect up to 200 jobs.The Crown has a 50 percent shareholding in Hawkes Bay Airport Limited HBAL...

Four Māori and Pasifika events to receive $100,000 each

Four celebrated Mori and Pasifika events will receive up to 100,000 each in funding from the new Creative and Cultural Events Incubator fund, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.The four events that were successful in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020