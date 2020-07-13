Left Menu
Development News Edition

TECNO Joins Android 11 Developer Preview Program and Release its Pouvoir 4 Update

As a long-term partner of Google ecosystem, we are excited to work closely with Google Android to bring even more exciting products and deliver extraordinary experiences through technology and innovation." TECNO Mobile is one of the major players and has presence in more than 60 countries across the world.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-07-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:59 IST
TECNO Joins Android 11 Developer Preview Program and Release its Pouvoir 4 Update

HONG KONG, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) announced its newest smart phone Pouvoir 4 as an early adopter of the operating system upgrading to Android 11 beta 1 starting from July 10th . As part of the Android 11 Developer Preview Program, the Pouvoir 4 will allow consumers to try pre-release versions of Android 11 and provide consumers a more secured, stable and smarter user experience. Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: "We are dedicated to further integrate smart software and smart hardware into a seamless smart ecosystem and constantly improve consumer experience to the next level. As a long-term partner of Google ecosystem, we are excited to work closely with Google Android to bring even more exciting products and deliver extraordinary experiences through technology and innovation." TECNO Mobile is one of the major players and has presence in more than 60 countries across the world. Its Pouvoir 4 is a 4G smartphone with 6000mah battery and 7' dot notch screen. With Android™ optimized OS, it offers consumers several benefits including: • One-time permissions: It gives users the ability to specify more granular permissions for location, microphone, and camera.

• Optional location permission: It gives users more control over when an app can access location information whenever your app requests access to foreground location. • ADB incremental APK installation: It accelerates this process by installing enough of the APK to launch the app while streaming the remaining data in the background.

• Optimized screen display: It can specify the intractable area of the display to prevent elements from notches to make users experience much better. • Chat bubble: New multitasking surface for communicating with the most important people in your chat apps. Users can access a chat anywhere, and use your app UI to communicate before resuming their previous task.

If you are interested in installing Android 11 beta 1 on your Pouvoir 4, you can follow the quick guide below: Download a tool-set on a PC, transfer it to the root folder using a USB cable. Navigate to the downloaded file and tap on the software package, then click "START" button when prompted.

Wait for the upgrade to be completed. For more specific download steps please visit official website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/android-11-beta1/ About TECNO Mobile TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More," TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com Find Out More • TECNO News Hub • Facebook • Twitter • Instagram • TECNO Community PWR PWR

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayAn argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, polic...

‘Bird Box 2’ movie in development

Hollywood star Sandra Bullocks Bird Box, based on author Josh Malermans novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malo...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...

Karnataka Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife and daughter have however, tested negative for the virus.Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi my staff members underwent COVID19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020