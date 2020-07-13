Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro has no plan to lay off employees due to pandemic: Rishad Premji

This was his first annual general meeting (AGM) as the Chairman of Wipro, after taking charge in July last year. During his address to the AGM, Premji said without question, employee safety and well-being has been and will remain of paramount importance to us.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:59 IST
Wipro has no plan to lay off employees due to pandemic: Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Monday said the company has not laid off any employee due to the COVID-19 impact and has no plans to do so for now. Premji said this in response to a question by a shareholder at the 74th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, held virtually.

"We are trying to drive cost reduction through various other means, through operationally and otherwise, but we have laid off no people and have no plans to lay off anybody at the moment," he said. This was his first annual general meeting (AGM) as the Chairman of Wipro, after taking charge in July last year.

During his address to the AGM, Premji said without question, employee safety and well-being has been and will remain of paramount importance to us. "In March, at the early onset of COVID-19, we triggered our business continuity plans and enabled work from home for about 93 per cent of our employees across the world.

It was heartening and inspiring to observe the seamless team- work which enabled the smooth execution of this massive change," he said. In these past few months, we have settled well into this new way of working and our focus remains on making our clients successful, he said, adding that "I also believe that some of these changes will forever transform how we work in the future." Stating that as part of our strategy in enabling businesses and consumers to transform, our strategy of driving a 'Digital' first approach is particularly relevant in these times, the Wipro Chairman said, "we have made significant investments in Digital, Cloud, Cybersecurity and in our engineering capabilities." These investments and focus has helped us achieve leadership in these areas as acknowledged by our customers and analysts, he said, adding "Wipro Ventures, our Corporate venture arm has announced a second fund of USD 150M taking our total commitment to USD 250M." Noting that Wipro tried to do utmost, to help tackle the pandemic and its humanitarian fallout, Premji said over the past three-and-half months our efforts have supported about 80 lakh people with about 28 crore meals.

"We have also helped about 30 lakh people regenerate their livelihoods. During the crisis we supplied about 2 lakh PPE kits to where they were needed the most." "We have helped scale up testing capacity and critical care capacity across many regions, by supplying equipment, and supporting frontline healthcare workers," he said adding this was done in collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro Enterprises Ltd. Wipro's new CEO Thierry Delaporte said profitable growth will be the most important priority on his agenda.

"We will do everything to regain the momentum in the marketplace. Building on our strong foundation, we will make bold bets and stretch goals. We will aim to drive a high- performance culture even as we steadfastly hold to our cherished values," he said. "I am confident that we will be able to deliver long- term, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders," he added.

A Capgemini Group veteran Delaporte took over as Wipro's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective from July 6..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK has 100,000 modern slaves but most go undetected, study says

Britain is home to at least 100,000 modern slaves according to a new study, 10 times more than the official estimate, as activists warned 90 of victims may be going undetected.Anti-slavery charity Justice and Care and think tank The Centre ...

Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facilit...

Hong Kong tightens social distancing again as coronavirus cases spike

Hong Kong will tighten back limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.The government will limit group gathe...

SC to hear on July 24 pleas against blacklisting of foreigners for alleged Tablighi activities

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear on July 24 the pleas filed by foreigners challenging the Centres orders that blacklisted more than 2,700 citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for alleged involvement in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020