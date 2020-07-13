Left Menu
BMS seeks Gangwar's intervention for withdrawal of order making pictorial warning on beedi mandatory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:53 IST
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday said its delegation met Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar seeking his intervention for withdrawal of the latest order making pictorial warning on beedi packages mandatory. The delegation, led by BMS Zonal Organizing Secretary Pawan Kumar and Delhi Unit General Secretary Anish Mishra, met Gangwar on Monday afternoon and demanded to withdraw the government notification that makes mandatory printing of pictorial warnings on tobacco products, a statement said. The Union Health Ministry issued a notification on April 13, 2020, amending rules and also changing the definition of "packages". As per the new definition, package includes a wrapper, box, carton, tin or other containers. The union said, beedi manufactures are already printing 85 per cent pictorial warning on a bundle containing 25 beedis, which a consumer purchases. In protest against the order on mandatory pictorial warnings, beedi manufacturers announced closure of the industry from September 1, 2020.

The statement said that the BMS condemns this unilateral decision of the Health Ministry which will hamper livelihood of 80 lakh beedi industry workers and around 1 crore Tendu leaf Pluckers. On June 12, the BMS in a letter had appealed to the Union Health Minister to withdraw the notification and restore 2009 order. A BMS delegation had also met BJP President and former health minister J P Nadda on June 22, 2020 and requested him to intervene in the matter to save livelihood of lakhs of beedi workers and Tendu leaf pluckers.

The union said the Monday's meeting with the labour minister was positive as Gangwar has promised them he will discuss the matter with the Union health minister. Gangwar, the statement said, also assured the delegation that a separate meeting will be convened to explore employment avenues for beedi workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. The All India Beedi Federation has also appealed to Gangwar to withdraw the latest notification on pictorial warning.

