Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic uncertainty, profit-taking weigh on China shares; HK slumps on lockdown

** Trading volumes remain high, with about 33.96 billion shares traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 105.6% of the market's 30-day moving average of 32.18 billion shares a day. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.99% to 10,365.4, while the Hang Seng Index dropped 1.69% at 25,335.96.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 10:36 IST
Economic uncertainty, profit-taking weigh on China shares; HK slumps on lockdown

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday amid continued uncertainty over the economic outlook and as investors booked profits after a torrid bull run, while renewed lockdown measures weighed on the Hong Kong's benchmark index.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,405.30 points. The index gained more than 14% for the month so far. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.24%. ** The ChiNext Composite start-up board, which hit multi-year highs in the previous session, fell 1.96% and the Shenzhen index slipped 1.43%. ** Shares dropped despite data showing China's exports unexpectedly rose last month as overseas economies reopened, while imports grew for the first time this year, bolstering hopes that Beijing's recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction. ** But while China's economy is showing steady recovery, a hard battle still lies ahead as the situation remains severe both at home and abroad, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday. ** Adding to broad market concerns were rising tensions between the United States and China. ** Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, and China announced sanctions against U.S. officials and entities in retaliation for U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority. ** Trading volumes remain high, with about 33.96 billion shares traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 105.6% of the market's 30-day moving average of 32.18 billion shares a day.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.99% to 10,365.4, while the Hang Seng Index dropped 1.69% at 25,335.96. ** Hong Kong will tighten social distancing measures again from Wednesday as the Asian financial hub posted a third wave of coronavirus infections. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 1.19%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.95%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0109 per U.S. dollar, 0.18% weaker than the previous close of 6.998.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, catches fire

A section of the World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, Nigeria, has been gutted by fire, according to a news report by Vanguard.However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified. Firemen are currently putting in al...

S.Korea to spend $95 bln of govt funds by 2025 on green projects

South Korea plans to spend 114.1 trillion won 94.6 billion of government funds by 2025 to promote environmentally friendly industries powered by digital technologies, including hydro cars, smart grids and telemedicine, President Moon Jae-in...

U.S. EPA retains air quality standards for ozone

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it would retain current air quality standards for ozone despite calls by environmental groups to strengthen them, winning support from the oil industry and Chamber of Commerce. The age...

I thought for a split second we were dead and buried: Morgan on WC final

On the first anniversary of Englands maiden ODI World Cup triumph, skipper Eoin Morgan recalled a fleeting moment when he felt that his team was dead and buried against New Zealand on that evening at the Lords. Twelve months ago on this day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020